Signed between RINA and Hanwha an agreement to promote the adoption of battery-hybrid propulsion systems

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genoa (Italy)-Busan (South Korea), 7 April 2026 – RINA , a global ship classification, inspection, certification and consulting engineering group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hanwha Group, through its key affiliates Hanwha Power Systems (now Hanwha Power), Hanwha Aerospace, and Hanwha Engine, with the aim of promoting the adoption of advanced battery hybrid propulsion systems in the maritime sector, particularly in the Ro-Ro ferry segment.The collaboration aims to accelerate the transition to low-emission vessels by leveraging innovative technologies that enable the shift from traditional internal combustion propulsion systems to advanced hybrid battery solutions, both for newbuilds and, through retrofitting, for vessels already in service. By combining the hardware expertise of the three Hanwha companies with RINA’s certification know‑how, the partners aim to deliver a comprehensive solution.The partnership brings together Hanwha’s advanced expertise in propulsion, energy storage, and systems integration with RINA’s strong regulatory and certification know-how, fostering the development and adoption of next-generation propulsion solutions.Hanwha Power Systems will act as the project’s lead integrator, overseeing overall ship design and system interface development. By bringing together Hanwha Aerospace’s marine Energy Storage System and Hanwha Engine’s propulsion‑engine technologies through its own engineering capabilities, the company will deliver an advanced battery‑hybrid propulsion vessel.Hanwha Aerospace will enhance safety and reliability by applying aerospace energy technologies to marine ESS solutions. Meanwhile, Hanwha Engine, will utilise its expertise in medium‑speed engines to optimize the propulsion system to maximize fuel efficiency and minimize carbon emissions.RINA will play a key role in verifying and certifying the regulatory compliance and technical soundness of the project, for both classification and statutory certification purposes. Additionally, drawing on its extensive experience in the ferry sector, RINA will support Hanwha in analyzing market trends within this specific segment.Simone Manca, North Asia Marine Vice President at RINA, commented, “This agreement reflects the increasing pace of innovation required to meet the maritime sector’s decarbonisation targets. By combining RINA’s expertise in classification and regulatory compliance with Hanwha’s advanced technological capabilities, we are ideally positioned to promote safe, efficient, and scalable hybrid propulsion solutions for the global fleet.”Kim Hyoung-Seog, Head of the Marine Solutions Business Division at Hanwha Power Systems, stated, “This collaboration brings together Hanwha’s core capabilities across energy‑equipment, battery systems, and engine integration creating strong technological synergy. Through our partnership with RINA, we will secure reliable technologies and strengthen our presence in the global eco‑friendly vessel market.”- ENDS -RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, over 6,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org Hanwha Group stands as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and technological innovation, securing a prominent position in defense, energy, and marine sectors. In particular, its shipbuilding division leads with top-tier LNGC deliveries worldwide, alongside LPG carriers and specialized vessels such as submarines and offshore plants. Through specialized subsidiaries like Hanwha Power Systems, Hanwha Aerospace, and Hanwha Engine, the Group accelerates decarbonization in shipping. It delivers comprehensive solutions across newbuilds and retrofit markets, while integrating global hubs to ensure customer-centric, reliable services.Contacts RINAGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731Contacts HanwhaSungjae ParkGlobal Communication Deputy General Manager+92 10 75822741sungjae.park@hanwha.com

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