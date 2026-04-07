LLY PACK (HK) CO., LIMITED

Insights into major manufacturers, global market trends, and the growing demand for efficient, fully integrated corrugated production lines.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global packaging industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by e-commerce growth, sustainability demands, and the need for operational efficiency. At the heart of this evolution lies the corrugated cardboard production line , a complex system that converts raw paper into robust packaging material. Chinese manufacturers have emerged as pivotal players in this sector, combining advanced engineering, scale, and competitive value. This article examines three leading Chinese corrugated cardboard machine manufacturers who are defining industry standards in 2026, with a detailed focus on LLY PACK (HK) CO., LIMITED.The Global Rise of Chinese Corrugated MachineryIndustry analysis indicates a growing preference for Chinese-made corrugated machinery in key international markets. This trend is supported by manufacturers' ability to deliver integrated solutions—from individual components like the Hydraulic Reel Stand (HRS-1) and Auto Splicer (AS-1) to complete Corrugated Cardboard Production Lines (CCPL-1)—that meet diverse production requirements. The application of these machines is widespread in the corrugated carton packaging industry across numerous countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, India, Turkey, and Vietnam.Top 3 Corrugated Cardboard Machine Manufacturers: A Comparative OverviewSelecting the right equipment supplier is critical for ensuring production continuity, quality, and return on investment. The following analysis highlights three prominent manufacturers.1. LLY PACK (HK) CO., LIMITED – The Integrated Solution SpecialistCompany Profile & Scale: Established in 2024, LLY PACK (HK) CO., LIMITED specializes in manufacturing corrugated machines and high-speed corrugated cardboard production lines. The company operates from a manufacturing facility in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, with a total area of 57,000 square meters. The company employs approximately 50 staff and its research and development capabilities are supported by a team of 30 engineers.Product Portfolio & Technological Capability: The company's main products include Corrugated Belt, Corrugating Roll, Single Facer, Auto Splicer, and Corrugated Paper Board Production Line. Its product range is designed for the corrugated carton packaging industry and includes specialized machinery such as:· Corrugated Cardboard Production Line (CCPL-1): A complete line with a maximum mechanical speed of 300 m/min, handling widths from 1400 to 2800 mm.· Single facer (SF-1): A Corrugated Machine with a design speed of 250 M/min.· Hydraulic Reel Stand (HRS-1): A Hydraulic Shaftless Mill Roll Stand that handles paper rolls from 300mm to 1500mm in diameter.· Flexo Printer Slotter (FP-1): A steel-made machine with a maximum equipment speed of 350 sheets per minute.· Folder Gluer (FG-1): Processes corrugated paperboard with a maximum gluing speed of 110 meters per minute.· Carton Cardboard Tester (CTI-1): Measures Crush (60-3000N), Bursting Strength (250-5600 kPa), and Thickness (0.01-60mm).Global Reach & Installations: The company's machines have been exported to over 40 countries. There are more than 3500 successful installations of its corrugated lines worldwide. Its major markets include South America, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Mid East, and its Domestic Market, with export business accounting for 100% of total sales.Contact LLY PACK:· Name: Christina· Email: christina@lycorrugated.com· WhatsApp: +86 13763260555·Website: www.llypack.com · Address: Flat/Rm 742 ,Star House3, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong2. BHS Corrugated – The German-Origin Technology LeaderCompany Profile: BHS Corrugated, with a strong heritage in German engineering, is renowned for its high-speed, precision corrugators and folder-gluers. The company has a significant global presence with manufacturing and service centers worldwide.Comparison & Advantage: BHS excels in ultra-high-speed production lines and sophisticated automation controls, making them a preferred choice for large-scale, capital-intensive plants in Europe and North America that prioritize maximum throughput and minimal waste. Their technology often sets benchmarks for speed and precision. In contrast, LLY PACK positions itself in the high-value segment, offering robust and reliable machinery with a strong focus on customization, cost-effectiveness, and comprehensive after-sales support, particularly for growth markets in Asia, Africa, and South America. Where BHS offers top-tier, high-investment solutions, LLY PACK provides adaptable and accessible technology backed by direct engineering support.3. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) – The Japanese Precision Engineering ExpertCompany Profile: Part of the larger Mitsubishi Heavy Industries group, their printing and packaging machinery division is known for its high-quality flexographic printers, die-cutters, and folder-gluers.Comparison & Advantage: MHI's strength lies in the precision and durability of its post-print and converting equipment, such as advanced flexo printer slotters and rotary die-cutters, which are known for exceptional print quality and long service life. They are often selected for premium packaging production. LLY PACK, while also manufacturing components like the Flexo Printer (FP-1), offers a more integrated approach. LLY PACK provides the entire production ecosystem—from the corrugator line with its Glue kitchen (CGK-1) and Single facer to downstream equipment like the Slotter Die cutter (SDC-1) and Stitching machine (STM-1). This full-line capability, combined with a streamlined supply chain, often results in a more cohesive system integration and favorable total cost of ownership for customers building or upgrading complete lines.Why Integrated Corrugated Lines are EssentialA modern corrugated cardboard factory relies on the seamless integration of multiple machines. Key components include the Pre feeder (PF-1) for automated sheet feeding, the Slitter scorer (SSC-1) for width adjustment and creasing, and the Stacker (STA-1) for organizing finished boards. Auxiliary systems like the Waste paper baler (WPB-1) for recycling scrap and the Wrapping machine (WM-1) for protecting finished pallets are also integral to an efficient, closed-loop operation.Conclusion: Strategic Partnerships for Future GrowthThe corrugated packaging machinery landscape is diverse, with established leaders like BHS and MHI serving specific high-end niches. However, for manufacturers seeking a blend of proven technology, system-wide integration, direct customer support, and competitive investment value—particularly in emerging and high-growth markets—LLY PACK (HK) CO., LIMITED presents a compelling and strategic partner. The company's focus on complete production lines, from the corrugator to testing instruments, provides a single-source solution for building resilient and efficient packaging operations.For a detailed overview of their machinery portfolio and technical specifications, download the company brochure: LLY PACK Corrugated Machinery Brochure.

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