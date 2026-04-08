Restructure Partners Expands Support for Australian Small Businesses Facing Financial Distress in 2026

Restructure Partners

Demand for specialist insolvency and restructuring advice among Australian small business directors.

Demand for specialist insolvency and restructuring advice among Australian small business directors has reached levels not seen since the aftermath of the global financial crisis.” — Restructure Partners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demand for specialist insolvency and restructuring advice among Australian small business directors has reached levels not seen since the aftermath of the global financial crisis — and one firm is responding by significantly expanding its capacity to assist.ReStructure Partners has strengthened its advisory capabilities to address the growing volume of directors across Australia seeking guidance on insolvency, restructuring, and ATO debt management in 2026. The expansion reflects the firm's recognition that the current wave of financial distress is broad, sustained, and showing no signs of easing.ReStructure Partners helps Australian directors navigate every stage of ATO and financial distress, from overdue BAS and tax debt through to Director Penalty Notices, restructuring solutions, voluntary administration, and broader insolvency options.The Context Behind the Expansion The scale of financial distress in the Australian small business sector in 2026 reflects a confluence of structural and cyclical pressures that have been building for several years.The most significant catalyst has been the ATO's return to active debt enforcement following the pandemic forbearance period. Thousands of small businesses that deferred their BAS, PAYG withholding, and superannuation obligations between 2020 and 2022 now carry tax liabilities that have grown substantially through the accumulation of general interest charge and failure-to-lodge penalties.The ATO's enforcement activity in 2025 and 2026 — including the issuance of Director Penalty Notices and the filing of winding-up applications — has brought many of these businesses to a point of acute crisis. At the same time, the broader economic environment — characterised by higher borrowing costs, subdued consumer demand, and persistent cost inflation — has made it more difficult for businesses to generate the trading surplus needed to address those legacy debts.The result is that more businesses are seeking formal restructuring advice than at any previous point in the firm's experience.What the Expanded Services CoverReStructure Partners' expanded service offering covers the full range of advisory needs that arise in a business financial distress situation. This includes:- Early-stage cash flow and creditor assessment for businesses that are concerned about their financial position- ATO engagement support for directors managing outstanding tax obligations or seeking to vary payment arrangements- Director Penalty Notice response advice for directors who have received or are at risk of receiving a DPN- Small business restructuring facilitation for eligible companies seeking a formal creditor-approved resolution- Voluntary administration management for businesses requiring a more comprehensive external intervention- Insolvency strategy advice for directors assessing personal liability exposureThe firm also provides guidance on safe harbour protections — the legal mechanism that can reduce a director's personal liability risk while pursuing a genuine recovery pathway.Directors seeking ATO debt help can access specific guidance at https://restructurepartners.com.au/ato-debt-help . For those exploring the restructuring process more broadly, further information is available at https://restructurepartners.com.au/small-business-restructuring A Commitment to Early InterventionA central message from ReStructure Partners in 2026 is that early intervention produces better outcomes. Directors who seek advice at the first sign of financial difficulty — before employee entitlements fall into arrears, before the ATO commences enforcement action, and before creditors move toward winding-up — consistently have more options available to them.The firm's expansion is driven by a commitment to making that early intervention accessible to a greater number of Australian business owners, with the aim of preserving businesses and protecting directors wherever the circumstances allow.The firm assists directors and business owners dealing with ATO tax debt, creditor pressure, Director Penalty Notices, and broader insolvency risk — providing practical, realistic advice tailored to each specific situation.ReStructure Partners works with Australian directors and business owners experiencing financial pressure, including ATO debt, cash flow issues, and creditor stress. The firm provides support across the full spectrum of financial distress, from early-stage tax arrears and compliance issues through to Director Penalty Notices, small business restructuring, voluntary administration, and other insolvency pathways, depending on the circumstances.Contact:ReStructure Partners###

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