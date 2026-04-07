Vietnamese Vegan Beauty Brand Cocoon Enters European Market with First Paris Pop-Up

Cooperation signing event to launch Cocoon in France in March 2026. Cocoon opened its first pop-up store in Paris, featuring immersive brand experiences. Cocoon – 100% vegan from Vietnam

PARIS, FRANCE, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cocoon , a Vietnamese vegan beauty brand, has launched in France and across Europe, marking a significant milestone for Vietnamese cosmetics. The move follows a March 2026 partnership with European distributor Orien Trade and coincides with the opening of Cocoon’s first Paris pop-up, running through April 21, 2026.From Vietnam to Europe's Beauty CapitalWith an annual cosmetics market valued at 13-14 billion USD according to Statista, France leads Europe in beauty consumption and holds the number one position globally for cosmetics exports, generating tens of billions of dollars annually.“For Cocoon, this presence in France goes far beyond market expansion. It represents a defining milestone for a vegan beauty brand researched and manufactured in Vietnam to enter one of the world’s most important beauty capitals”, said Pham Minh Dung - Director of Business and Marketing at Cocoon Vietnam.Cocoon's entry into France required over two years of preparation to meet European Union regulatory standards, including GMP certification, CPNP registration, IFRA compliance, and INCI ingredient disclosure.The European market entry is facilitated through Cocoon's partnership with Orien Trade, a reputable distributor of Asian cosmetics in Europe. Through this collaboration, Cocoon products will gradually establish presence across France's major cities, marking a new chapter for Vietnamese beauty brands in the European market.Pop-Up Store Brings Vietnamese "Sidewalk Café" Culture to ParisTo mark its European market entry, Cocoon opened its first pop-up store in Paris on April 2, 2026. Located at Glowstation, 101 Porte Berger, Westfield Forum, Paris 75001, the experiential retail space will welcome visitors through April 21, 2026.Within this space, Cocoon recreates the concept of a “sidewalk café” (cà phê bệt) – a familiar and distinctive cultural element in Vietnamese urban life. "This is our first pop-up store in Europe. This space not only introduces the story of gentle, effective beauty from Vietnam's distinctive agricultural products, but also carries the spirit of an authentic Vietnam, helping international friends better understand Vietnamese culture and people," Dung emphasized.Visitors can engage with Cocoon's brand story, experience photo opportunities within the Vietnamese-inspired setting, and participate in interactive games with special gifts. This activation serves as Cocoon's first direct consumer touchpoint in the European market, providing valuable feedback to shape the brand's future expansion strategy.Building a Global Vegan Beauty Brand from Local RootsThe brand's European expansion reflects its commitment to sharing Vietnam's natural heritage and sustainable beauty philosophy with international audiences.“We believe Cocoon will soon be present along the luxury streets of Paris, France; Milan, Italy; and many other European cities, adding a remarkable new chapter to the story of Vietnamese brands conquering international markets,” said Nguyen Ngoc Tram, Operations Director at Orien Trade.Prior to its European expansion, Cocoon had established its presence in 15 Asian markets, including Japan. With the addition of 27 European Union member countries plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Norway, Cocoon now operates in 45 countries and territories globally.About Cocoon VietnamCocoon is a 100% vegan beauty brand from Vietnam, committed to using no animal-derived ingredients and not conducting animal testing. The brand develops a wide range of beauty and personal care products, distinguished by its use of locally sourced Vietnamese agricultural ingredients such as pomelo, winter melon, Dak Lak coffee, Hau Giang lotus, and Hung Yen turmeric.In the domestic market, Cocoon is recognized as one of Vietnam’s leading beauty brands, consistently ranking among top-selling brands across trusted distribution channels, including cosmetic retail chains, pharmacies, and supermarkets. The brand currently has an extensive nationwide presence, with more than 5,000 points of sale.Beyond the local market, Cocoon has steadily expanded internationally and is now present in multiple countries and territories. Notably, Japan—one of the most demanding beauty markets in Asia—stands out as a key market, reflecting the brand’s product quality and competitiveness.In March 2026, Cocoon officially entered into a partnership with Orien Trade to launch in France and across European Union markets. This milestone opens up new opportunities for Vietnamese vegan cosmetics to gain deeper access to one of the world’s leading beauty hubs.For more information, please visit: https://cocoonvietnam.com/ About Orien TradeOrien Trade is an international cosmetics distribution company founded in 2014 and headquartered in Europe. The company currently operates offices in 10 European countries and distributes products to more than 30 markets worldwide.Orien Trade focuses on bringing Asian beauty brands into European retail systems, while also participating in major industry events such as Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna to connect brands with international distribution networks.For more information, please visit: https://orientrade.com/

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