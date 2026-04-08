PanTerra Streams.AI Highlights Business Continuity and Cost Considerations for Organizations Using Microsoft Teams Phone Feature and Administration Considerations

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New analysis examines the cost structure and continuity considerations associated with Microsoft Teams Phone and presents PanTerra’s Streams.AI as an alternative designed to operate within Microsoft Teams while leveraging independent infrastructure.

PanTerra Networks today announced the release of a new analysis examining Microsoft Teams Phone System and its implications for organizations that rely on voice communications as a core business function. The analysis, authored by Shawn Boehme, Director of Sales at PanTerra Networks, reviews cost, continuity, and administrative considerations associated with Microsoft Teams Phone and presents PanTerra’s Streams.AI platform as an alternative for organizations seeking an independent communications option within the Teams environment.

Cost Considerations Associated with Microsoft Teams Phone

According to PanTerra’s analysis, Microsoft Teams Phone often requires organizations to combine multiple licenses and services before enabling a fully operational calling environment. These may include a Microsoft 365 base license, a Teams Phone Standard add-on priced at approximately $8 per user per month, and a separate calling connectivity solution ranging from $12 to $18 per user per month. The analysis further notes that implementation, administration, hardware, and resource account costs can increase the total cost of ownership.

PanTerra estimates that, in one 100-user deployment scenario, the total cost of ownership for Microsoft Teams Phone may reach approximately $65 per user per month when these additional factors are included.

By comparison, PanTerra said its Streams.AI platform is offered through a single license priced at $14.95 per user per month, without requiring a Teams Phone Standard add-on, Microsoft Calling Plan, or separate resource account fees. When paired with a Microsoft 365 Business Standard license at $12.50 per user per month, PanTerra estimates a combined cost of $27.45 per user per month.



Business Continuity Considerations

The analysis also addresses continuity planning, noting that Microsoft Teams Phone is tied to Microsoft Teams service availability. In the event of a Microsoft Teams outage, organizations may experience disruption across inbound and outbound calling, auto attendants, and call queues.

PanTerra said this dependency may be an important consideration for organizations in sectors such as healthcare, legal, and home care, where uninterrupted phone access can play a significant role in daily operations, customer responsiveness, and service delivery.

PanTerra stated that Streams.AI is designed to operate within the Microsoft Teams interface while running on PanTerra’s own infrastructure. According to the company, if Microsoft Teams becomes unavailable, Streams.AI can transition users to PanTerra’s desktop app, mobile app, and IP phones, allowing communications functions such as voice, SMS/MMS, fax, call routing, auto attendants, and call queues to remain available.

“Business continuity is often one of the most important factors organizations evaluate when selecting a communications platform,” said Arthur Chang, CEO of PanTerra. “For companies where downtime can affect revenue, operations, or customer service, architectural independence may be an important consideration.”

Feature and Administration Considerations

PanTerra’s analysis also outlines several areas where organizations may require additional tools or administrative effort when deploying Teams Phone. These include:

- Business SMS/MMS: Teams Phone may offer more limited functionality than some dedicated communications platforms.

- Fax: Fax is not supported natively within Teams Phone and may require a separate solution.

- Independent failover: When Teams is unavailable, phone service continuity may depend on the broader architecture in place.

- Simplified administration: Teams Phone may require management across multiple Microsoft admin portals, potentially increasing IT administrative effort.

- AI-powered reception: Streams.AI includes Luna.AI, PanTerra’s conversational voice receptionist, as part of the broader platform.

Target Use Cases

PanTerra said Streams.AI may be particularly relevant for organizations where phone availability is a high operational priority, including healthcare providers, legal practices, home care organizations, and professional services firms. The company also said the platform may appeal to businesses seeking to reduce licensing complexity or support lean IT teams without deep VoIP specialization.

According to PanTerra, Streams.AI is compatible with Microsoft 365 tiers, including Business Basic and Business Standard, which may offer organizations additional flexibility in planning their communications environment.

“Organizations are increasingly looking for communications tools that integrate with existing workflows while still meeting operational and budget requirements,” Chang said. “Streams.AI is intended to support that objective within Microsoft Teams while offering an independently managed communications foundation.”

Cost and pricing data referenced in this release are drawn from PanTerra’s Microsoft Teams Phone System Complete Buyer’s Guide for 2026, authored by Shawn Boehme, Director of Sales, PanTerra Networks. Pricing is accurate as of December 29, 2025, and is subject to change.

About PanTerra Networks

PanTerra Networks provides unified communications solutions through its Streams.AI platform. The platform is designed to operate within Microsoft Teams while leveraging PanTerra’s independent infrastructure and includes voice, SMS/MMS, fax, AI-powered voice reception, and business continuity capabilities in a single license.

Website: www.panterranetworks.com

Phone: 1-800-805-0558

Email: info@panterranetworks.com

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