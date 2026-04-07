Fuguitong Announces Expanded Range of Durable ABS Plastic Storage Lockers and Student Furniture Solutions

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xiamen Fuguitong Technology Co., Ltd., a specialized high-tech manufacturer in the injection plastic industry, has announced a significant expansion of its product portfolio. The new range features high-strength ABS plastic storage lockers and ergonomic student furniture designed for diverse institutional needs. Since the factory's establishment in 2009, the organization has consistently adhered to the design, development, and production of In-Mold Decoration (IMD) technology, focusing on the injection molding of new materials for large-scale industrial applications.Evolution of Injection Molding ExcellenceThe growth of Xiamen Fuguitong Technology Co., Ltd. is rooted in a long-standing commitment to technical advancement. Following the initial success of its factory operations, the company formally established its dedicated technology research, sales, and service arm on August 20, 2015. This strategic move was designed to bridge the gap between complex industrial engineering and consumer-facing solutions.The company’s research and development team has secured more than 300 patents, reflecting a deep focus on intellectual property and structural innovation. This expertise is centered on the utilization of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and other high-performance polymers to replace traditional materials that are prone to corrosion, weight issues, and high maintenance costs. By integrating fully automated production lines, the facility ensures that every component—from the smallest hinge to the largest locker door—meets exact technical specifications for strength and durability.Advanced ABS Plastic Storage SystemsThe expanded ABS plastic locker series represents a shift toward modular, sustainable storage solutions. Unlike traditional steel lockers, which are susceptible to rust in humid environments, or wooden lockers, which may harbor pests and absorb odors, the ABS material used by Fuguitong is engineered to be non-toxic, tasteless, and environmentally friendly.Technical Specifications and Material BenefitsThe physical properties of the high-quality ABS plastic used in the "Easy Locker" brand provide several operational advantages:Impact Resistance: The material is designed with high toughness, allowing it to withstand significant physical impact without denting or permanent deformation.Corrosion and Water Resistance: The non-porous nature of the plastic makes these lockers ideal for swimming pools, gymnasiums, and outdoor-adjacent facilities where moisture is a constant factor.Hygiene and Maintenance: The smooth surface of the injection-molded plastic facilitates easy cleaning and sanitization, a critical requirement for healthcare and educational settings.A significant engineering achievement highlighted in the new range is the "knock-down" (KD) structure. This design allows the units to be shipped in a flat-packed state, which drastically reduces shipping volumes and associated carbon footprints. Once on-site, the lockers are designed for simple installation, requiring no heavy tools or specialized labor, which facilitates rapid deployment in large-scale projects like new school openings or office renovations.Innovation in Smart Locking SystemsAs security needs become more sophisticated, Fuguitong has integrated smart system locks into its ABS locker designs. These systems move beyond traditional padlocks to include electronic, biometric, and RFID-based access controls. These smart integrations allow facility managers to oversee locker usage through digital interfaces, providing enhanced security for users and streamlined management for administrators in high-traffic environments such as theme parks, transportation hubs, and corporate offices.Specialized Student Furniture and Ergonomic ResearchRecognizing the evolving needs of modern educational institutions, Xiamen Fuguitong has expanded its "Easy Locker" brand to include a comprehensive line of student furniture. This includes student desks and chairs specifically designed for multi-functional classroom use, including dedicated solutions for school nap times.The ergonomic design of these products is a result of extensive research into the physiological needs of growing students. The furniture aims to promote proper spinal alignment and reduce fatigue during long periods of study. The materials used in the furniture line mirror those of the locker systems—utilizing high-strength plastic that is lightweight for easy classroom reconfiguration but durable enough to survive the daily rigors of a school environment.Sustainable Manufacturing and Global StandardsEnvironmental stewardship is a core pillar of the Fuguitong manufacturing philosophy. The transition to fully automated production and injection molding has allowed the company to minimize material waste and optimize energy consumption during the manufacturing process. The use of recyclable ABS plastic ensures that the products contribute to a circular economy, aligning with global initiatives to reduce industrial waste.The company's commitment to quality is managed through strict internal control systems that oversee every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial material sourcing to final assembly testing. This rigorous approach ensures that both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) partners receive products that meet international safety and performance standards.Market Positioning and Service CapabilitiesThe creation of the "Easy Locker" brand was a response to the market demand for "simple, fashionable, and durable" plastic products. By maintaining a direct factory model, Xiamen Fuguitong Technology Co., Ltd. is able to offer competitive pricing while maintaining direct oversight of product quality and customization.The organization’s service model is built on flexibility. Clients can request specific customizations including size adjustments, color matching to institutional branding, and logo printing. This bespoke approach, combined with the technical capability to handle large-scale injection molding, positions the company as a key partner for global distributors and large institutional buyers.Strategic Outlook for FuguitongLooking forward, Xiamen Fuguitong Technology Co., Ltd. continues to invest in the research of new technologies and materials. The focus remains on expanding the applications of IMD and injection molding to create more sophisticated, user-friendly products. By combining the durability of industrial-grade plastic with the aesthetic requirements of modern architecture and interior design, the company aims to redefine the standards of the storage and furniture industries.The organizational growth from a specialized factory in 2009 to a patent-holding technology leader in 2026 demonstrates a consistent trajectory of innovation. With a global reach and a commitment to high-quality, eco-friendly manufacturing, Fuguitong is prepared to meet the logistical and functional challenges of the modern world.About Xiamen Fuguitong Technology Co., Ltd.Xiamen Fuguitong Technology Co., Ltd. is a premier high-tech enterprise headquartered in Xiamen, China. The company specializes in the integrated research, production, and sale of advanced injection plastic products. Through its flagship brand, Easy Locker, the company provides a wide array of modular storage systems and student furniture that are recognized for their ease of installation, high strength, and environmental sustainability. With over 300 patents and a decade of manufacturing expertise, Fuguitong serves a diverse global clientele across the education, healthcare, fitness, and corporate sectors.For further information regarding the expanded product range, technical specifications, or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit the official company website: https://www.innovatelocker.com/

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