From Village Soil to National Spotlight: How Kama Organic is Transforming Farming in India

Tomorrow Rising Star Award

Kama Organic launches D2C platform offering certified organic farming solutions to farmers across India with free delivery in Gujarat

We did not start Kama Organic as a business, we started it as a responsibility, towards the soil, our farmers and future generations” — Dr. Palkesh Patel

GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Village Soil to National Spotlight: How Kama Organic is Transforming Farming in IndiaKama International Organic Pvt Ltd, based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is one of the leading organic fertilizer manufacturers and suppliers in Gujarat . Recognized at the G20 Summit 2023, FICCI and the Asia International Golden Award, today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer platform at kamaorganic.com, offering 27+ certified organic products to farmers across India, with free delivery across Gujarat and pan-India shipping.Growing up in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, the Patel brothers saw their once fertile land gradually becoming depleted due to heavy chemical farming. Instead of turning away, they chose to restore it. Dr. Palkesh Patel, with experience in international agrochemical companies, understood farming systems, while his brother, Dr. Haresh Patel, brought practical knowledge and a strong belief in the natural strength of healthy soil.Two Brothers on an Organic Farming MissionTwo brothers, Dr. Palkesh Patel and Dr. Haresh Patel, founded Kama International Organic Private Limited in 2022, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with a vision to build a world-class Agri-business and become one of the trusted bio-fertilizer manufacturers in India, delivering sustainable and science-driven solutions to farmers.Recognition at National and International LevelsNational Achievement Award for Best Startup Innovator (GAUTECH Expo 2026) — Honored for innovation in organic and agri-tech solutionsMillionaire Farmer of India (MFOI Awards 2025) — Supported by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, recognizing excellence and innovation in Indian agriculture.FICCI Agri Startup Award 2025 — Awarded by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry for contributions to sustainable agricultureSKOCH Order of Merit (Top 30 Evergreen in India) — Conferred by the SKOCH Group in New Delhi under the theme “Krushi Se Swasth Bharat, Samruddh Bharat”.CITAAS 2024 Award (Current Innovations and Technological Advances in Agriculture and Allied Sciences) — Celebrated for innovation and excellence in sustainable and science-driven agricultural solutions, highlighting impactful contributions toward modern, eco-friendly farming practices.G20 Summit 2023 Recognition (Hyderabad) — Recognized on a global platform for impact in organic farming.Best Entrepreneurship Award – Agri-Business Innovation — Honored for excellence in agricultural entrepreneurshipAsia International Golden Award – Sustainable Agri Leadership — Recognized for leadership in sustainable farming practices.International Conference (CITAAS-2024)A Complete Organic Farming System, Now Available OnlineThe D2C platform at kamaorganic.com gives farmers direct access to the Kama Organic product range, without intermediaries, at manufacturer pricing. The portfolio of 27+ certified organic products is divided into six categories of agricultural inputs.Bio-Fertilizers — including Dr. Myco Root Mycorrhiza bio-fertilizer, Dr. Nutra power+ and the Hare Krishna PGPR microbial consortium with 108+ beneficial microbesOrganic Phosphorus (PROM) — Dr Sarthi, a certified organic alternative to chemical DAP, improves phosphorus availability in alkaline soils.Organic Insecticides — Dr. Brahmos botanical insecticide and Dr. Neemkarsh water-soluble neem oil for residue-free crop protection.Organic Fungicides — Dr. Fungstar herbal bio-fungicide and Dr. Tejas 108 for broad-spectrum crop immunity.Drip Irrigation Solutions — Dr. Drip Clean for organic maintenance of drip irrigation systems and micro-irrigation networks, helping farmers improve efficiency while maintaining soil health.Soil Health and Organic Carbon — Dr Bhumi Raj, Dr. Punyam, and Dr. Tathastu for organic carbon enrichment and soil structure restoration.Fertilizers- Dr. Bhu Samrudhii Gold, Dr. Bhumiraj, Dr. Mycoroot, Dr. Nutra Power+ ,Dr. Sarthi, Dr. Bhu Samrudhii.Liquid Fertilizers- Dr. Unitech, Dr. Fungstar, Dr. Kashmora, Dr. Tejas 108, Dr. Punyam, Dr. PranshaktiLeaf Curl Controller Virus - Dr. LukasOrganic Potash- Dr. Potash 369About Kama International Organic Private LimitedKama International Organic Private Limited, based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is a manufacturer of research-driven organic agricultural products. The journey began in 2013 with Kisan Agri Mall (KAMA), which has evolved into Kama Organic, a growing name in organic farming. Founded in 2022 by Dr. Palkesh Patel and Dr. Haresh Patel, the company focuses on bio-fertilizers, agri-tech, and soil health solutions.Media ContactKama International Organic Private LimitedAddress: A-609, The Landmark, near Urjanagar 1, Kudasan, Gandhinagar, Gujarat 382419Email: kamaintorganic@gmail.comWebsite: www.kamaorganic.com Phone No: +917203873669

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