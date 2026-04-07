uParcel Expands Ecommerce Fulfilment Operations Tenfold with New 30,000 Sqft Warehouse at JTC Defu Industrial City

JTC biggest Ramp up factory in central Singapore JTC purpose built facility for logistics ramp up Deliver anywhere in Singapore under 45 minutes 40foot container parking at door

The expansion cements uParcel’s number 2 position as an end-to-end ecommerce enabler with integrated fulfilment & same-day delivery capabilities for businesses

Marketplace sellers live and die by their SLA scores. Our six-day fulfilment operations mean that sellers improve their shop ratings.” — Er Cai Fang, uParcel Ecommerce Enabler Product Manager

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The strategic expansion cements uParcel’s position as Singapore’s leading end-to-end ecommerce enabler with integrated fulfilment, multi-zone storage, and same-day delivery capabilities for online sellers across Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok ShopuParcel, Singapore’s homegrown ecommerce logistics platform, today announced a major expansion of its fulfilment operations with the lease of a new 30,000 square-foot warehouse facility at JTC Defu Industrial City. The new space represents a tenfold increase from uParcel’s current warehouse footprint, marking the company’s most significant infrastructure investment to date as it scales to meet surging demand from ecommerce merchants across Singapore.The expansion comes at a pivotal moment for Singapore’s digital retail economy. The Singaporean ecommerce market is projected to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11 percent. With over 5.7 million active internet users, more than 95 percent internet penetration, and average annual online spend exceeding USD 1,200 per shopper, Singapore is the most digitally mature ecommerce market in Southeast Asia. Marketplace platforms Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop continue to drive the majority of transaction volume, while direct-to-consumer brands on Shopify and WooCommerce are growing rapidly alongside them.Yet despite this growth, ecommerce sellers in Singapore face intensifying operational challenges. Marketplace commission fees have risen sharply across all major platforms throughout 2025 and into 2026, squeezing already-thin seller margins. Fulfilment service-level agreements have tightened: Shopee enforces a 48-hour shipping window before triggering automatic order cancellations, while TikTok Shop requires orders to be dispatched within two business days and delivered within six, with late dispatch rates above 10 percent resulting in enforcement actions including shop suspension or permanent deactivation. Sellers who miss these windows face reduced search visibility, restricted platform benefits, and direct penalties to their account health ratings.For the majority of small and medium-sized online sellers, managing these demands is overwhelming. An estimated 75 percent of ecommerce brands struggle with fragmented multi-channel inventory tracking, and nearly 70 percent of online shoppers abandon carts due to unexpected shipping costs or delays. Sellers are forced to coordinate between separate warehousing providers, delivery partners, and marketplace integrations — each with their own systems, timelines, and failure points. The result is missed SLAs, poor seller ratings, and lost revenue.uParcel’s tenfold expansion is a direct response to these challenges. By consolidating warehousing, fulfilment, and last-mile delivery under a single integrated platform, uParcel eliminates the fragmentation that costs sellers time, money, and marketplace standing. The company’s approach is built on a simple premise: online sellers should focus on growing their business, not managing logistics complexity. uParcel handles the entire physical supply chain so merchants can invest their energy in product development, marketing, and customer acquisition.“This expansion is a decisive step in our mission to become the fulfilment backbone for Singapore’s ecommerce economy,” said Ng Wee Leong, Chief Operations Officer of uParcel. “We are not just adding warehouse space — we are building an integrated logistics engine that enables online sellers to compete and win, from warehousing and pick-and-pack to same-day last-mile delivery, from B2B to B2C, all under one roof.”A Purpose-Built Facility for Modern Ecommerce FulfilmentThe new facility at JTC Defu Industrial City features 30,000 square feet of operational floor space with a generous 7-metre ceiling height, enabling high-density vertical racking and maximising storage capacity for merchants of all sizes. The warehouse is equipped with two dedicated 40-foot container loading bays and two 14-foot truck loading bays, all with direct vehicular access at the doorstep — ensuring seamless inbound receiving and outbound dispatch without bottlenecks.The 40-foot container bays enable uParcel to receive full container load shipments directly from overseas suppliers, eliminating the need for merchants to arrange intermediate warehousing or drayage. The 14-foot truck bays support local B2B distribution, wholesale replenishment, and high-volume marketplace restocking. Together, these capabilities position uParcel to handle not only direct-to-consumer parcel fulfilment but also B2B wholesale distribution, palletised cargo, and bulk retail replenishment — a combination few competitors in Singapore can match.The 7-metre ceiling height is a significant operational advantage. Standard industrial units in Singapore typically offer ceiling heights of 4 to 5 metres, limiting vertical storage density. uParcel’s facility supports multi-tier racking systems that effectively double or triple the usable storage volume per square foot, allowing the company to offer competitive per-pallet and per-cubic-foot storage rates while housing a larger and more diverse merchant inventory base.Multi-Zone Storage for Every Product CategoryA key differentiator of uParcel’s new Defu facility is its purpose-designed multi-zone storage environment, engineered to accommodate the full spectrum of ecommerce product categories under a single roof. Rather than forcing merchants to split inventory across multiple providers based on storage requirements and delivery, uParcel offers four distinct climate zones within one integrated fulfilment centre. All zones are monitored 24/7 using IoT-enabled sensors for continuous temperature and humidity tracking, with automated alerts for any environmental deviation.The facility’s air-conditioned and humidity-controlled storage zone maintains temperatures consistently below 25 degrees Celsius with zero exposure to sunlight — purpose-built for sensitive product categories such as beauty and skincare, health supplements, leather goods, and premium electronics. This controlled environment protects product integrity and shelf life, ensuring that merchants can store inventory with confidence that their goods will reach customers in pristine condition. Humidity regulation further safeguards against moisture damage to packaging, labels, and moisture-sensitive formulations. For beauty and skincare brands in particular, storage below 25 degrees Celsius is critical to maintaining the efficacy of active ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C serums, and probiotic formulations that degrade rapidly in Singapore’s tropical climate.For general merchandise, FMCG fast-moving consumer goods, and non-perishable inventory, the warehouse provides a well-ventilated ambient storage zone designed for optimal airflow and consistent conditions. This zone is ideal for the majority of ecommerce products including apparel, accessories, home goods, toys, and dry packaged food items, offering cost-effective storage without compromising on environmental quality.The facility also features a specialised 2–8 degrees Celsius cold chain storage zone built to pharmaceutical-grade standards for the storage of medicines, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive healthcare products. This dedicated cold chain capability enables uParcel to serve the growing health and wellness ecommerce segment, including licensed pharmacies, clinics, and health supplement brands that require strict cold chain compliance from warehouse to doorstep. With Singapore’s ageing population driving sustained growth in online pharmaceutical and supplement purchases, cold chain fulfilment is no longer a niche capability but an essential service that few fulfilment providers currently offer.Completing the cold chain lineup, uParcel’s facility includes a dedicated −18 degrees Celsius frozen storage zone for products that require deep-freeze conditions. This zone serves merchants dealing in frozen foods, ice cream, frozen ready meals, and specialty frozen ingredients sold through ecommerce channels. With frozen last-mile delivery logistics increasingly in demand from consumers who expect restaurant-quality frozen goods delivered to their doorstep, uParcel’s integrated frozen storage and delivery capability closes a critical gap in Singapore’s ecommerce fulfilment landscape.“Most ecommerce fulfilment providers in Singapore offer one-size-fits-all ambient warehousing,” said Ng Wee Leong. “Our multi-zone facility means that a beauty brand storing serums at controlled temperatures, a supplement company requiring pharmaceutical cold chain, a frozen food merchant needing −18°C deep-freeze, and a fashion label with general merchandise can all be served from a single fulfilment partner. That’s the kind of versatility that unlocks real operational efficiency for merchants.”Prime Central Location for Island-Wide Same-Day DeliveryDefu Industrial City’s central-northeast location offers exceptional connectivity to all parts of Singapore. Situated with direct access to major expressways including the Central Expressway (CTE), Pan Island Expressway (PIE), and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), the facility enables uParcel’s delivery fleet to reach any address in Singapore within 45 minutes. This geographic advantage is critical to uParcel’s same-day delivery promise, allowing the company to offer reliable cut-off times and rapid fulfilment cycles that ecommerce merchants and their customers demand.In a market where same-day and next-day delivery have become the baseline consumer expectation, warehouse location is a decisive competitive factor. A centrally located fulfilment centre reduces average delivery distances, lowers last-mile transportation costs, and enables later order cut-off times — all of which translate directly into higher seller conversion rates and better customer satisfaction scores. uParcel’s Defu facility is positioned to serve residential areas across Punggol, Tampines, Jurong, Woodlands, and every neighbourhood in between with equal speed and reliability.Six-Day Fulfilment Operations to Meet Marketplace SLAsTo complement the new facility, uParcel’s operations team will run six-day fulfilment cycles — Monday through Saturday — ensuring that merchants selling on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop can consistently meet the stringent service-level agreements required by these platforms. With marketplace penalties for late shipments becoming increasingly severe, uParcel’s extended operational schedule gives sellers a competitive edge and peace of mind.The significance of six-day fulfilment cannot be overstated. Orders placed on Friday evening and throughout Saturday represent a substantial share of weekly ecommerce volume, driven by payday spending cycles and weekend browsing behaviour. Fulfilment providers that operate only five days a week create a 48-hour gap during which these orders sit idle, pushing dispatch timelines dangerously close to — or beyond — marketplace SLA deadlines. uParcel’s Saturday operations ensure that weekend orders are picked, packed, and handed off to carriers on the same day, keeping dispatch rates within safe thresholds and protecting merchants from account health penalties.“Marketplace sellers live and die by their SLA scores,” added Er Cai Fang, uParcel Ecommerce Enabler Senior Product Manager. “Our six-day fulfilment operations mean that orders placed on Friday evening or over the weekend don’t sit idle. They get picked, packed, and dispatched promptly, keeping our merchants’ seller ratings high and their customers happy.”Technology-Driven Fulfilment and Real-Time VisibilityuParcel’s fulfilment operations are powered by a proprietary technology stack that integrates directly with major marketplace platforms and independent ecommerce storefronts. The system provides merchants with real-time inventory visibility, automated order routing, and live tracking from warehouse shelf to customer doorstep. Native integrations with Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, Shopify, and WooCommerce ensure that orders flow seamlessly from marketplace to warehouse without manual intervention, reducing processing errors and accelerating dispatch times.The platform’s warehouse management system tracks inventory at the SKU level across all four storage zones, supporting batch and lot tracking for health supplements and pharmaceuticals, first-expiry-first-out (FEFO) rotation for perishable goods, and serial number tracking for high-value electronics. Merchants access a self-service dashboard for real-time stock levels, order status, fulfilment performance metrics, and returns management — providing the kind of operational transparency that was previously available only to enterprise-scale retailers.For sellers managing multiple marketplace storefronts, uParcel’s centralised inventory pool eliminates the need to split stock across channels. A single inventory pool serves Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, and DTC webstores simultaneously, with automatic stock synchronisation that prevents overselling and reduces the dead stock that results from channel-siloed inventory allocation.Reverse Logistics and Returns ManagementReturns handling is one of the most operationally complex and financially draining challenges facing ecommerce sellers. In Singapore, marketplace return policies have grown increasingly buyer-friendly, with platforms allowing returns for change of mind and offering automated refund processing. Sellers who cannot process returns quickly risk having refund timelines lapse, further damaging their marketplace performance scores.uParcel’s Defu facility includes a dedicated returns processing area where returned items are received, inspected, graded, and either restocked into active inventory or routed for disposal. This closed-loop reverse logistics capability means that returned inventory re-enters the sellable pool faster, reducing working capital tied up in returns limbo and improving inventory turnover ratios. For merchants, this translates to fewer stockouts of popular items and faster recovery of revenue from returned goods. uParcel’s returns processing integrates directly with marketplace return portals, automatically updating inventory counts and triggering restocking workflows without requiring manual seller intervention.End-to-End Ecommerce EnablementuParcel’s expansion reinforces its unique value proposition as a true end-to-end ecommerce enabler. Unlike traditional 3PL providers that handle only warehousing or only delivery, uParcel integrates the entire post-purchase logistics chain under a single platform. Merchants benefit from a seamless flow from inventory storage and order management through pick-and-pack fulfilment to last-mile delivery — all managed through uParcel’s proprietary technology stack with real-time visibility and marketplace integrations.This integrated model eliminates the fragmentation, finger-pointing, and coordination overhead that ecommerce sellers face when juggling multiple logistics vendors. For growing SMEs in particular, uParcel offers an enterprise-grade fulfilment solution without the complexity or cost of stitching together separate warehousing and delivery providers. By consolidating fulfilment and delivery with a single accountable partner, merchants gain a clear chain of custody, simplified billing, and a single point of contact for issue resolution — operational advantages that directly improve their ability to scale.uParcel’s service model is designed to grow with its merchants. Sellers starting with 50 orders per month receive the same technology platform, storage standards, and delivery network as those processing thousands of orders daily. There are no minimum volume commitments, no long-term lock-in contracts, and no hidden per-SKU surcharges — a pricing philosophy that removes the financial barriers that prevent SME sellers from accessing professional fulfilment services.Sustainability and Responsible OperationsThe new facility incorporates energy-efficient LED lighting throughout all storage zones, optimised climate control systems that minimise energy consumption while maintaining strict temperature standards, and a commitment to recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials. uParcel’s consolidated fulfilment model also contributes to sustainability by reducing the number of individual delivery trips through intelligent order batching and route optimisation, lowering the carbon footprint per parcel delivered. As eco-conscious purchasing behaviour accelerates among Singaporean consumers, merchants who partner with sustainability-minded fulfilment providers gain a meaningful brand advantage. uParcel enables sellers to offer eco-friendly packaging options at checkout, supporting the growing segment of online shoppers who actively prefer brands that demonstrate environmental responsibility.About uParceluParcel is a Singapore-based ecommerce enabler offering integrated fulfilment, delivery services, store management, and data insights for online merchants. uParcel provides end-to-end ecommerce logistics from warehousing and inventory management to pick-and-pack fulfilment, same-day last-mile delivery, and returns processing. The company’s multi-zone warehouse at JTC Defu Industrial City supports ambient, air-conditioned, cold chain (2–8°C), and frozen (−18°C) storage under one roof. uParcel serves merchants across major marketplaces including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, as well as independent Shopify and WooCommerce stores. The platform is purpose-built for small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses seeking enterprise-grade fulfilment without minimum volume commitments or long-term contracts. For more information, visit uparcel.sg.

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