A luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the First Lady of Georgia, Tamar Bagrationi

AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - To His Excellency Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to your entire people my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Senegal – Independence...

04 April 2026, 11:15

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