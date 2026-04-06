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A luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the Honorary Chairman of Georgia’s ruling party

AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - On April 6, a luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan …

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A luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the Honorary Chairman of Georgia’s ruling party

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