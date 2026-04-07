'The 3rd Awaji Island COSPLAY – AWACOS – Powered by World Cosplay Summit' to Be Held on Saturday, May 30, 2026

Early Bird Tickets on Sale Until May 17

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awaji Island anime park Nijigen no Mori, in cooperation with WCS Inc., organizer of the World Cosplay Summit, one of the world’s largest cosplay events, will hold “The 3rd Awaji Island COSPLAY – AWACOS – Powered by World Cosplay Summit” on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

To date, Nijigen no Mori has held Awaji Island COSPLAY – AWACOS – twice. On each occasion, cosplayers portraying not only characters from works related to the park’s attractions but also a wide variety of other “two-dimensional content” gathered on Awaji Island to enjoy photo shoots and interaction in an environment surrounded 360 degrees by the island’s rich natural scenery.

At the second event held in February this year, a wide variety of cosplayers transcending the boundaries of individual works — including Bumblebee from “Transformers” and characters from “Uma Musume” — participated, adding vibrant color and excitement to the venue.

Participants shared comments such as:

“I’m happy to be able to do photo shoots at locations connected to the works.”

“The quality of the photos we took is very high.”

“It’s easy to frame good shots here.”

“It’s rare to have the chance to shoot in such a large space, and it was a lot of fun.”

Video URL:

https://youtu.be/y8nxyX8tbbU

In response to expectations from cosplayers who have participated so far, as well as those who were unable to join due to scheduling conflicts, the 3rd event will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Dive into the worlds of your favorite titles — that character, this character — and enjoy a fully immersive special day at Nijigen no Mori.

■ Overview of “The 3rd Awaji Island COSPLAY – AWACOS – Powered by World Cosplay Summit”

For this third edition, multiple ticket types will once again be offered so that as many guests as possible can enjoy cosplay itself. In addition to “Cosplayer Tickets,” which include access to dedicated indoor changing rooms, “Photography/General Tickets” will be available for those who wish only to take photos of or interact with cosplayers. Guests will be able to move freely in and out of the attraction areas within Nijigen no Mori and spend the entire day exploring the limitless possibilities created by the combination of nature, immersive worlds, and their own costumes and make-up.

Event Date:

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Event Time:

10:00–17:00 (changing room use / photography hours on the Large Lawn)

Venue:

Nijigennomori Anime Awajishima Park (2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Tickets:

Ticket prices vary depending on the purchase date.

【Early Bird Tickets – Discounted prices for purchases made by May 17】

Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 9:30) [For Cosplayers] / 3,500 yen (tax included)

Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 11:30) [For Cosplayers] / 3,500 yen (tax included)

Ticket without Changing Room Access [For Photographers and General Participants] / 3,000 yen (tax included)

【Advance Tickets – Discounted prices for purchases made from May 18 to May 29】

Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 9:30) [For Cosplayers] / 4,000 yen (tax included)

Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 11:30) [For Cosplayers] / 4,000 yen (tax included)

Ticket without Changing Room Access [For Photographers and General Participants] / 3,500 yen (tax included)

Ticket Purchase:

https://www.cnplayguide.com/evt/evtlst.aspx?kcd=130470

【Same-Day Tickets】

Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 9:30) [For Cosplayers] / 4,800 yen (tax included)

Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 11:30) [For Cosplayers] / 4,800 yen (tax included)

Ticket without Changing Room Access [For Photographers and General Participants] / 4,300 yen (tax included)

*All tickets include admission to Nijigen no Mori (entry to attraction areas only; attraction experiences themselves are not included).

*Cosplayers who do not use the changing rooms on the day are requested to purchase a “Ticket without Changing Room Access.”

Organizer:

WCS Inc.

Cooperation:

Nijigen no Mori Inc.

Support:

Awaji Island Tourism Association

Website:

https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/awacos/

■ About Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

Just five minutes from Kobe across the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge to Awaji Island, Nijigen no Mori is a next-generation anime park located amid the magnificent natural setting of Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, which boasts a site area equivalent to roughly 28 Tokyo Domes. The park offers innovative “two-dimensional” experiences that everyone can lose themselves in, making full use of IT technologies.

Nijigen no Mori features a variety of attractions that allow guests to fully enjoy, with all five senses, Japan’s world‑renowned “two-dimensional content,” including anime, manga, and games. Visitors can immerse themselves in worlds faithfully recreated from smash-hit titles loved in Japan and around the globe—such as “Dragon Quest,” “Godzilla,” the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” series, and “Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park”—while enjoying hands-on attractions that make full use of the great outdoors.

*For details, please visit the official website:

https://nijigennomori.com/?utm_campaign=pr

■ About the World Cosplay Summit

The World Cosplay Summit (WCS) is one of the world’s largest cosplay festivals, where cosplayers who love Japanese pop culture such as anime, manga, and games gather from around the globe to create new forms of international and cultural exchange. Each year, representative cosplayers from participating countries and regions converge in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, to deepen interaction, while a wide range of programs are held, including the international competition “World Cosplay Championship.”

A distinctive feature of the World Cosplay Summit is the support it receives from local governments, public institutions, and diplomatic missions abroad. As a symbol of international交流 through cosplay, it continues to share the appeal of Japanese pop culture with the world.

“AWACOS” is positioned as a location-focused event developed as part of these World Cosplay Summit initiatives. By offering new value through photo‑shoot experiences in the midst of nature, it aims to expand the possibilities of cosplay culture.

◆ The Perfect Outing Season: Enjoy a Special Day That’s Also Ideal for Sightseeing

In addition to its appeal as a cosplay event, this program offers a special day that can be enjoyed as part of spring sightseeing on Awaji Island or a weekend leisure trip with family, friends, or couples. Conveniently located with easy access from Kobe and Osaka, Nijigen no Mori is just across the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, making its excellent accessibility one of its key attractions. It is an easy day‑trip destination, perfect for spring break or a casual outing, and can be enjoyed together with other sightseeing activities.

We invite you to take this opportunity to visit Nijigen no Mori and spend a special day where cosplay and two-dimensional content come together.

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