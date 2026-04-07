Facade of Park Hyatt Siem Reap, named Best Hotel in Cambodia at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026. Sunrise over Angkor Wat, part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, just a short drive from Park Hyatt Siem Reap. Apsara dance in the courtyard of Park Hyatt Siem Reap, part of the hotel’s culturally rooted guest experience. The courtyard at Park Hyatt Siem Reap reflects the hotel’s Oasis of Enrichment, rooted in refined hospitality and Cambodia’s living culture. The Oasis of Tonlé Sap by Park Hyatt Siem Reap, a private and curated fine dining journey on boat designed to connect guests more deeply with Cambodia.

Park Hyatt Siem Reap receives top honors as Best Hotel in Cambodia at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026.

SIEM REAP, SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Hyatt Siem Reap is honored to announce that it has been named Best Hotel in Cambodia at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, a distinguished recognition determined by discerning travelers across the Asia-Pacific region.Now in its 19th edition, the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate excellence across the luxury travel industry, with readers voting for the region’s leading cities, islands, hotels, airlines, and destinations. The recognition reflects Park Hyatt Siem Reap’s standing as one of Cambodia’s most distinguished luxury hospitality addresses, recognized for its guest experience, prime location in the heart of Siem Reap, and attentive service. It also adds to a growing list of accolades received by the hotel, including One MICHELIN Key in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide and recognition as a Recommended Hotel in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide, where the property was noted for its “bold design in the city center.”A reimagined heritage icon in the heart of Siem Reap, Park Hyatt Siem Reap embodies its positioning as an Oasis of Enrichment, a place where refined hospitality meets a deep connection to Cambodia’s living culture. Designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley, the hotel blends Art Deco elegance with Khmer craftsmanship, offering a thoughtfully composed environment that feels curated and richly rooted in place.“We are deeply honored to be recognized as Best Hotel in Cambodia at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026,” said Mr. Himanshu Kapoor, General Manager of Park Hyatt Siem Reap. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of travelers and the memorable experiences they take away from their time with us. It is a tribute to our team’s commitment to delivering the thoughtful, personalized hospitality that defines the Park Hyatt experience, while creating enriching moments that connect guests more deeply with Cambodia and its culture.”Throughout the guest journey, Park Hyatt Siem Reap offers experiences that extend well beyond accommodation. From destination-led dining and contemporary wellness to cultural encounters inspired by Cambodia’s heritage, the hotel is designed to invite discovery at every turn. Signature experiences such as Luxurious Ride, the Oasis of Tonlé Sap, and Khmer Journey of Flavors reflect the hotel’s commitment to creating meaningful connections to place through cuisine, culture, and storytelling. Its intimate courtyard, set against a backdrop of graceful architecture and lush landscaping, hosts evocative moments such as the Enchanting Apsara Dinner performances, while its guest rooms and public spaces reflect a careful dialogue between international sophistication and local artistry.Located just moments from the Angkor Archaeological Park and within easy reach of Siem Reap’s markets, galleries, and cultural quarters, Park Hyatt Siem Reap continues to offer a distinctive gateway to both the heritage and contemporary energy of the destination. This latest recognition from DestinAsian further highlights the hotel’s position as one of Cambodia’s standout luxury hotels, with growing recognition across the region.Discover Siem ReapThe Park Hyatt Siem Reap offers a lush oasis in the heart of Siem Reap, which has seen significant investments in its infrastructure over years. Brand new roads lined with flowering plants and over three thousand new trees planted, as well as new sidewalks have greatly increased the city’s prestige and positions the town as a pedestrian friendly destination. The hotel is perfectly located just a short 15-minute drive from the UNESCO Heritage Site of Angkor Wat. In addition to exploring the ancient temple ruins, guests can readily discover modern Khmer culture in the nearby Pub Street and the bustling night bazaars. The hotel’s concierge will also be able to organize personalised experiences – from exquisite epicurean ventures such as sugar palm tours and Cambodian cooking classes to a cultural immersion with Apsara dance shows and sunrise temple tours.Please click here to learn more about Park Hyatt Siem Reap:Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.About Park Hyatt Siem ReapPark Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city centre, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.

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