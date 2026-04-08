As a leading global immigration advisory, Globevisa Group provides high-net-worth families with secure, strategic pathways to U.S. residency. Globevisa Group's in-house legal team of dually qualified experts, including (L-R) Iris Zhang, Finn Wang, and Dora Li, rigorously vets EB-5 projects to ensure investor security. Setting the industry benchmark: Globevisa Group’s historical data showcases a >99% I-526E approval rate and a flawless 100% repayment and permanent Green Card success rate across 71 legacy EB-5 projects.

Strategic advisory on U.S. EB-5 RIA policy cycles and Globevisa Group’s risk-control models for securing legal residency under the Grandfathering Clause.

Policy stability is the cornerstone of a successful residency strategy. Prioritizing the Grandfathering Clause allows families to navigate the shifting U.S. immigration environment with confidence.” — Globevisa Group Legal Team

SG, SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2026 marks the fourth anniversary of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA). Amidst a surge in applications and evolving policy cycles, Globevisa Group has released a strategic analysis regarding the regulatory frameworks and filing requirements for global investors seeking U.S. residency.

I. LEGAL ANALYSIS OF THE EB-5 "GRANDFATHERING CLAUSE"

In the U.S. immigration law system, the "Grandfathering Clause" introduced by the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) provides critical retroactive protection for compliant applicants. This provision mandates that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) must continue to adjudicate cases based on the legal standards in effect at the time of the I-526E filing. This protection remains valid even if the Regional Center Program faces future legislative suspensions or changes to investment thresholds.

"For investors currently in the decision-making window, the significance of the Grandfathering Clause is that filing effectively locks in the current legal standards," stated a spokesperson for Globevisa Group. While the $800,000 investment threshold and priority processing for rural projects remain active, the firm’s analysis indicates that securing the Grandfathering Clause provides the most reliable form of legal certainty for a U.S. Green Card.

II. OPERATIONAL DATA AND EB-5 FILING TIMELINES

With the September 30, 2026, regulatory milestone approaching, internal data models from Globevisa Group’s project management team indicate that the effective time remaining for applicants is limited. An EB-5 filing is a multi-stage project requiring an execution cycle of 2 to 2.5 months to ensure compliance and minimize the risk of a Request for Evidence (RFE).

The operational cycle typically involves three distinct stages:

● Source of Funds (SOF) Compliance (1-1.5 months): Documentation of the legal source of the $800,000 investment, including tax records, property titles, and cross-border transaction flows.

● Project Due Diligence and Capital Transfer (Approx. 1 month): Risk control screening focused on job creation guarantees and repayment collateral, followed by bank processing for fund transfers.

● Legal Audit and Submission (Approx. 2 weeks): A final audit of the documentation by licensed immigration attorneys prior to submission to USCIS.

According to the strategic advisory, June 30 serves as a critical operational deadline to initiate contracts. Data indicates that missing documents or banking delays as the September 30 deadline approaches could result in a failure to receive a receipt notice, thereby forfeiting the legal protection of the Grandfathering Clause.

III. PERFORMANCE METRICS AND RISK-CONTROL FRAMEWORK

In the evolving EB-5 ecosystem, Globevisa Group maintains a focus on historical data and risk-control capabilities to support its residency strategies. The firm has established its industry position through the following metrics:

● Verified Application Data: In 2025, Globevisa Group reported the highest global volume of signed clients under the EB-5 new policy. As of February 2026, nearly 2,000 client groups have signed under the RIA, with over 1,400 applications successfully filed.

●Independent Legal Oversight: The firm utilizes an in-house team of lawyers dually qualified in China and the U.S. (including specialists licensed in California, Washington, and New York). These professionals conduct independent audits on project criteria and job creation authenticity.

● Historical Approval and Repayment Rates: To date, the firm reports a 99.5% cumulative approval rate, with 24 projects obtaining permanent green cards and 47 projects achieving timely capital repayment.

● Global Infrastructure: Operating direct branches in over 50 countries and regions, the firm ensures transparency through on-site supervision and third-party engineering inspection reports.

As the application pool for rural projects continues to saturate in 2026, investors are increasingly prioritizing asset security and legal protections over future policy predictions. The expertise of a global immigration advisory is instrumental for investors seeking to secure the Grandfathering Clause through rigorous risk-control and strategic resource allocation. Globevisa Group remains a primary resource for high-net-worth families navigating the complexities of U.S. residency and global asset planning.



ABOUT GLOBEVISA GROUP

Established in 2002, Globevisa Group is a global consultancy with over 50 offices worldwide specializing in residency planning. The firm is distinguished by its in-house legal team and rigorous project due diligence, ensuring the highest standards of security for international investors. With a 99.5% historical approval rate, Globevisa provides high-net-worth families with strategic advisory and professional access to secure global investment immigration resources.

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