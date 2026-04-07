Global SiC Powder Market Led by Asia Pacific with Saint-Gobain and Washington Mills Driving Growth

SiC Powder Market accelerates with demand in semiconductors, EVs, and power electronics for high efficiency, thermal stability, and durability.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Powder Market is entering a period of high-velocity growth, fundamentally reshaped by the transition to wide-bandgap semiconductors and high-performance industrial ceramics. According to a comprehensive new report by Fact.MR, the market—valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2026—is projected to climb to USD 4.04 billion by 2036, expanding at a robust CAGR of 6.7%.While traditional abrasive and refractory applications provide a stable volume base, the "Value Epicenter" has shifted toward high-purity, electronic-grade SiC powder. This high-purity segment is critical for the synthesis of SiC wafers used in EV traction inverters, where superior thermal conductivity and high breakdown voltage allow for 50% lower power losses compared to legacy silicon-based systems.For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11209 Market Dynamics: The Pursuit of High PurityThe Semiconductor Catalyst: Electronic-grade SiC powder is seeing a 32% CAGR in consumption for EV applications. This growth is driven by the race for "800V Architecture," which requires SiC-based power modules to enable faster charging and extended battery ranges.Industrial Resilience: Black SiC powder continues to lead in volume share (holding 59% of the market in 2026) due to its essential role in metallurgy and heavy-duty abrasives.Green SiC Expansion: The Green SiC segment is identified as the fastest-growing sub-sector, favored for high-end specialty ceramics and semiconductor wafer polishing where extreme hardness and purity are non-negotiable.Strategic Supply Chain: Vertical Integration & Feedstock SecurityThe SiC powder supply chain is undergoing rapid consolidation as companies seek to secure "Carbon-to-Wafer" sovereignty:Feedstock Suppliers (Upstream): High-purity Sorbitol and Petroleum Coke are the primary carbon precursors. Volatility in high-purity silica sourcing remains a key pricing variable.Powder Manufacturers (Midstream): The landscape is dominated by tech-heavy material science firms like Saint-Gobain, Showa Denko (Resonac), and Carborundum Universal. New entrants are increasingly adopting Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Continuous Acheson processes to enhance powder uniformity.Wafer & Device Fabricators (Downstream): Global leaders such as Wolfspeed, Infineon, and STMicroelectronics are the primary consumers, often engaging in "Take-or-Pay" contracts to ensure a steady supply of electronic-grade powder.Key Market Segments & Revenue ShareBy Grade: Metallurgical Grade currently holds the largest revenue share (approx. 49.9%), but Electronic Grade is rapidly closing the gap in terms of dollar value.By Application: Abrasives lead in traditional volume, while Electronics & Semiconductors represent the highest-margin application, projected to dominate the value landscape by 2030.By Product Type: Black SiC (Value leader) vs. Green SiC (Technology leader).Regional Performance: Asia-Pacific and North AmericaAsia-Pacific: Anticipated to dominate with a 56.0% market share in 2026. China remains the global production engine, while Japan and South Korea lead in high-purity synthesis for the domestic semiconductor foundry ecosystem.North America: Projected to hold a 35.5% share by 2035, bolstered by federal initiatives like the CHIPS Act, which incentivizes domestic production of SiC substrates for defense and automotive resilience.Europe: Driven by stringent Euro 7 emission standards, leading to a surge in SiC adoption for renewable energy inverters and industrial automation.Competitive Landscape & Pricing TrendsThe market is characterized by high technical barriers. Top players are focused on Scaling Wafer Diameters (transitioning from 6-inch to 8-inch), which requires high volumes of ultra-consistent SiC powder.Saint-GobainResonac Holdings (Showa Denko)Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI)FESILWashington MillsPricing Insight: While abrasive-grade powder remains price-sensitive, Electronic-grade SiC powder commands a significant premium—often 3x to 5x higher than industrial grades—due to the rigorous "Low-Deterioration" and "Low-Peroxide" requirements of the semiconductor industry.Risk Assessment & Investment OutlookRisks: High production energy intensity and geopolitical sensitivities regarding the supply of high-purity graphite and silica precursors pose a threat to margin stability.Actionable Insights: For decision-makers, the most lucrative investment opportunity lies in Micron-sized and Nano-scale SiC powders for 5G infrastructure and high-voltage DC-DC converters.Investment Outlook: Companies capable of achieving "Six-Nines" (99.9999%) purity at industrial scale will be the primary beneficiaries of the decade-long electrification super-cycle.For instant access to this report, click “Buy Now” or connect with our analyst for customization: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/11209 To View Related Report:Chemical Control Systems Market https://www.factmr.com/report/623/chemical-control-systems-market Chemical Feed System Market https://www.factmr.com/report/624/chemical-feed-systems-market High Purity Aluminium Market https://www.factmr.com/report/625/high-purity-aluminium-market Internal Boiler Treatment Chemicals Market https://www.factmr.com/report/636/internal-boiler-treatment-chemicals-market About Fact.MRFact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

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