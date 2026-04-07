ASHER HOUSE WELLNESS UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY AS LILLIE&LEE, REDEFINING PET WELLNESS AS A SHARED JOURNEY

Asher House Wellness unveils its new identity as Lillie&Lee

Improving quality of life for pets and people since 2022, the redesign reflects the wellness brand's message of transparency, simplicity, and tangible results.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asher House Wellness has unveiled its new brand identity as Lillie&Lee, as it evolves into its next chapter centered on connection, care and everyday wellness for both pets, and their people.

Founded by Lee Asher in 2022, who also established The Asher House non-profit animal sanctuary, Asher House Wellness began after his introduction to the benefits of CBD oil for dogs. Built from firsthand rescue experience, including a viral awareness campaign to rescue dogs by traveling cross-country in an RV, the wellness brand has always been rooted in real, lived care. The transition to Lillie&Lee reflects the natural evolution of that journey into a broader, mission-led platform for shared well-being.

More than an aesthetic update, this move reinforces the brand's core belief that wellness is not a product, but a shared daily experience. As pet parents increasingly seek natural and transparent care, Lillie&Lee brings a clearer voice and deeper focus on meaningful routines that strengthen the bond between pets and their people.

“At its core, this rebrand is about telling the truth more clearly,” said Asher. “What started with Lillie—her rescue and healing—has grown into something much bigger. This is about showing people what care looks like every day, and helping them build that same connection with their dogs, themselves, and the world around them.”

A nod to the pet and her person who started it all, the new Lillie&Lee identity reflects this evolution with a cleaner, more modern design reflecting its message of trust, simplicity, and holistic care. Staying true to its origin rooted in rescue, the brand will continue to differentiate by leading not just with functional claims, but through emotional connection, demonstrated daily through Lee and his pack. In a category often defined by marketing, Lillie&Lee is built on something far more tangible: care you can see.

“This next chapter is about alignment between who we’ve always been, and how we show up in the world,” said D.J. Gugenheim, Partner at Lillie&Lee. “We’re building more than a pet wellness brand. We’re building a platform for shared wellbeing, where caring for your dog becomes a way of caring for yourself, and vice-versa.”

Lillie&Lee offers a growing inventory of wellness products for pets at every stage of life, including functional daily chews such as hip & joint, allergy, and multi-vitamin formulas, and targeted bundles tailored to specific needs, with CBD products compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. The brand also offers high-quality supplements for people, including CBD products launching soon.

The new brand identity will roll out across digital platforms, packaging, and customer touch-points beginning this week.

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