Adopt a Lake: Monitor water quality, fish habitat on your favorite lake this summer

The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), a network of volunteer monitoring programs that collect and share surface water quality data statewide, is accepting enrollments for the 2026 Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program season. Trainings in 2026 will be offered in person in Muskegon and online via Zoom.

For more than 50 years, CLMP volunteers have collected valuable data on inland lakes statewide. They monitor water quality, invasive species, and habitat conditions in Michigan lakes. This information is used by residents, local communities, researchers and state agencies to better protect and manage Michigan’s 11,000 inland lakes and the fish and wildlife that rely on them.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to enroll early, as some program options have early spring enrollment deadlines. Other options allow enrollment into May and further into the summer. Details can be found on the Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program enrollment webpage.

There are two opportunities for Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program volunteers to attend the official training program:

In-person in Muskegon on May 1-2.

Online from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 7.

Registration for each training session is required, and there is no cost to attend. Training is required for new volunteers, and experienced volunteers are encouraged to attend. Anyone interested in learning more is invited to participate regardless of intent to enroll in a lake and conduct monitoring this year.

Direct questions about the CLMP to Erick Elgin, Michigan State University Extension, at 218-340-5731 or ElginEri@MSU.edu; or Tamara Lipsey, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Water Resources Division, at 517-342-4372 or LipseyT@Michigan.gov.

MiCorps is sponsored by EGLE and administered in partnership with Michigan State University Extension, the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, and the Huron River Watershed Council.