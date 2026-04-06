Arizona Man Sentenced to over 13 Years in Prison for Attempted Coercion or Enticement of a Minor

Anthony Dalton Wolff, 44, of Surprise, Arizona, was sentenced today to 13 years and eight months in prison and ordered to pay a money judgment of $15,000.

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