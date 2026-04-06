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Previously Convicted Child Rapist Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Child Sexual Abuse Materials Charges

A Lucas County man, who was previously convicted of raping children, has been sentenced to federal prison after hundreds of Child Sexual Abuse Materials were discovered on his computer.

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Previously Convicted Child Rapist Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Child Sexual Abuse Materials Charges

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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