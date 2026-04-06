South Carolina Man Faces up to 20 Years in Prison for Setting Fire to Central Georgia Church

MACON, Ga. – A South Carolina Man who admitted in federal court today that he maliciously set fire to the Byron United Methodist Church in 2024 is facing up to 20 years in prison for his crime.Luke Andrew Westefeld, 34, of North Augusta, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of fire before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on April 6. Westefeld faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a minimum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date will be determined by the Court. There is no parole in the federal system.

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