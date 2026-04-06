Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,646 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina Man Faces up to 20 Years in Prison for Setting Fire to Central Georgia Church

MACON, Ga. – A South Carolina Man who admitted in federal court today that he maliciously set fire to the Byron United Methodist Church in 2024 is facing up to 20 years in prison for his crime.Luke Andrew Westefeld, 34, of North Augusta, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of fire before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on April 6. Westefeld faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a minimum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date will be determined by the Court. There is no parole in the federal system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Carolina Man Faces up to 20 Years in Prison for Setting Fire to Central Georgia Church

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.