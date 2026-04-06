Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to Six Years for Abusive Sexual Contact on An Aircraft

Orlando, FL – John Daniel Fowler (65, Indianapolis, IN) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron to 6 years in federal prison for abusive sexual contact on an aircraft. Fowler was also ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release following his release from prison. A federal jury convicted Fowler on January 13, 2026. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

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