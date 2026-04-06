Eagle Man Sentenced to 52 Months for Embezzlement and Tax Fraud

Miles Elletson, 55, of Eagle, Idaho, was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for wire fraud and filing false tax returns, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today.

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