Maryland Country Club Agrees to Pay Over $1 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations of Improper Receipt of Paycheck Protection Program Loan

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced today that it has reached a civil settlement agreement with Woodholme Country Club Inc. (“Woodholme”), whereby the club will pay $1,042,500 to resolve allegations that the club violated the False Claims Act when it applied for and received a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) for which it was not eligible.

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