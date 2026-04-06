New Britain Couple Who Imported and Sold Counterfeit Goods are Sentenced

MELISSA CRUZ, 37, and JOSE RAMIREZ, 41, both of New Britain, were sentenced today in Hartford federal court for offenses stemming from their participation in a conspiracy to import and sell counterfeit goods. U.S. District Judge Vernon D. Oliver sentenced Cruz to one year of probation and a $20,000 fine, and Ramirez to one year of probation and a $10,000 fine.

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