SALT LIFE Brand Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Now Available. Expands Distribution Across Publix Liquors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The premium bottled cocktail line crafted with LUGO’S Craft Pitorro Rum hits shelves statewide at Publix Liquors.The SALT LIFE brand has announced that its premium ready-to-drink cocktail line, crafted in partnership with LUGO’S Craft Spirits, is officially available now at Publix Liquors locations.The 1L bottled cocktail collection is made with LUGO’S Craft Pitorro Rum, a high-quality handcrafted rum known for its distinctive full-bodied profile and smooth finish that sets it apart from traditional rums. These cocktails are non-carbonated and contain no high fructose corn syrup, only real cane sugar. They are presented in a premium, ready-to-pour format designed for gatherings on and around the water.Available flavors include:• Guava & Passion Fruit• Orange & Mango“We’re thrilled to finally enter the ready-to-drink cocktail industry,” said Christian Lugo, Master Distiller at LUGO’S. “Our exceptional LUGO’S Craft Pitorro rum elevates every cocktail, and together with SALT LIFE, we’re setting a new standard for premium ready-to-drink cocktails.”“This launch represents exactly where the SALT LIFE brand is headed,” said Ryan Sainsott, President of SALT LIFE and SVP at Iconix International. “We are expanding beyond apparel and into premium lifestyle categories that authentically reflect how our community lives, on the boat, at the beach, by the pool, and entertaining at home. Partnering with LUGO’S allows us to bring a differentiated, high quality spirit to market in a way that feels true to our coastal DNA.Built for the Coastal LifestylePositioned within the premium bottled cocktail segment, SALT LIFE Rum Cocktails are designed to stand apart in a highly saturated ready-to-drink market through:• Authentic handcrafted pitorro rum base• Elevated bottle presentation with strong shelf appeal• Heritage storytelling rooted in craftsmanship• A premium coastal lifestyle identityUnlike canned convenience RTDs, the bottled format offers a more refined entertaining experience ideal for boating, backyard gatherings, beach houses, and gifting.Now Rolling Out at PublixWith expanded placement across Publix locations, the SALT LIFE Rum Cocktails line is positioned for strong retail visibility throughout Florida and key coastal markets.Publix’s reputation for premium product curation and strong regional loyalty aligns naturally with the SALT LIFE consumer, water, connected experience driven, and quality focused.The brand’s go-to-market strategy includes:• In-store tastings and sampling• Retail displays and launch promotions• Paid and organic social support• Influencer seeding and PR amplification• Community and coastal event activationsMore Than a CocktailAs noted on the bottles, a portion of profits supports ocean conservancy efforts, reinforcing the SALT LIFE brand’s long-standing commitment to protecting the waters that define its identity.The launch represents another milestone in the SALT LIFE brand’s evolution under Iconix International expanding beyond apparel into premium lifestyle categories including footwear, eyewear, home, food, and now spirits.SALT LIFE Cocktails are available now at participating Publix locations and select coastal retailers.For more information, visit lugoscraftpitorro.com/saltlifecocktailsAbout the SALT LIFE BrandSALT LIFE ( www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.About ICONIXICONIX ( www.iconixbrand.com ) owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage, and other consumer brands, including UMBRO, STARTER, DANSKIN, HOODRICH, BUFFALO DAVID BITTON, and WAVERLY. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers, and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand awareness.About Lugo’s Craft Spirits LLCLugo’s Craft Spirits LLC ( www.lugoscraftspirits.com ) is a Florida-based distillery specializing in handcrafted rums rooted in Puerto Rican tradition. Founded by the Lugo family, the distillery carries forward generations of expertise in producing pitorro, a distinctive Puerto Rican-style rum. The Lugo’s Craft Pitorro Rum lineup includes Original, Coconut-Aged, Citrus-Aged, and Coffee-Aged expressions, reflecting both innovation and respect for heritage. Other brands in the portfolio include Libertalia Small Batched Spiced Rum and Riskey Single Barrel Rum, both inspired by the bourbon industry. Lugo’s unique distillation and aging techniques aim to revolutionize the rum industry and compete with best-selling spirits.

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