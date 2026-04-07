ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNER RANDALL LEFF NAMED A DAILY JOURNAL 'LEADING COMMERCIAL LITIGATOR'

Randall S. Leff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Randall Leff is recognized as a “Leading Commercial Litigator” by the Daily Journal in its 2026 special feature. “The attorneys featured here have built careers on bet-the-company cases - with outcomes that matter for their clients, their industries and the law itself,” states the publication. “Honorees were selected based on impact, professional contribution, public service and a commitment to reflecting the diversity of California's legal community.”Leff, a Partner in the firm’s Litigation Department and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee, brings over 40 years of experience resolving high-stakes business disputes in state and federal courts. In addition to his litigation practice, Leff is a trained mediator, devising innovative, customized strategies for a diverse client base across the technology, healthcare and financial services sectors."I love collaborating with individuals and businesses and being a part of their growth process," Leff told the Daily Journal. The feature highlights Leff’s recent success representing a software developer in a high-stakes intellectual property lawsuit against a "Magnificent Seven" tech giant. By advancing a novel legal theory to prevail on summary judgment against a globally recognized firm, Leff shifted the leverage of the case to secure a favorable confidential settlement for his client.In addition to this honor, Leff was recently named to the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americaand was previously recognized as a “CEO Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.

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