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Paving of Taxiway G at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Scheduled April 6-16

Posted on Apr 6, 2026 in Airports News, Main, News

Passengers on Wide-Body Aircraft with Afternoon and Nighttime Departures will be Sent to Terminal 2

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises travelers of daily construction to repave Taxiway G between Gate B-5 and Gate A-16 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). Closures for the paving will begin at 10:00 p.m. Monday, April 6 and end at 5:00 a.m. the following day. Daily closures will continue from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. starting Tuesday, April 7, with the final closure scheduled to be completed by 4:30 a.m. Thursday, April 16.

During work hours, all wide-body aircraft at Terminal 1 and the Mauka Terminal will be relocated to Terminal 2. This may impact Hawaiian and Alaska passengers with flights on Airbus 330 or Boeing 787 aircraft. Travelers are advised to anticipate potential gate changes and should allow additional time to travel between the terminals. Wiki Wiki shuttle service is available. See https://airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/getting-to-from/ground-transportation/intra-airport-transportation/ for details.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the traveling public as we work to maintain and improve our transportation infrastructure.

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Paving of Taxiway G at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Scheduled April 6-16

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