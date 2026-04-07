Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc Expands Board with AirPower CEO, Strengthens Leadership, Advances $200M Clean Energy Opportunities

Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc (OTCQB:CETI)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment and clean energy, today announced strategic enhancements to its Board of Directors and continued progress in advancing its global clean energy initiatives.

The Company appointed Brianna Stoecklein, CEO of AirPower USA, to its Board of Directors, strengthening CETI’s strategic alignment with its exclusive AirPower manufacturing and distribution partnership. Ms. Stoecklein brings over 17 years of executive leadership experience in large-scale operations, client relations, and commercialization of advanced energy technologies.

Key Recent Developments:

• Potential $200M+ Opportunity: CETI has received a significant inquiry from a regional African power authority for deployment of AirPower compressed air energy systems, representing a potential order exceeding $200 million for 2026, subject to successful proposal and project structuring.

• Exclusive AirPower Agreement: The Company recently secured exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for AirPower’s patented compressed air energy technology across key international markets, including Africa, the Middle East, and parts of North America.

• Leadership Strengthening: Deborah Casper-Stone was appointed Chief Financial Officer, enhancing CETI’s financial reporting, compliance, and operational discipline. Former CFO Dan Leboffe continues to support the Company as a senior consultant.

• Investor Relations Initiative: CETI is in advanced discussions with a nationally recognized investor relations firm to enhance market visibility, improve shareholder communication, and support continued growth on the OTCQB.

Strategic Positioning for Revenue Growth:

The AirPower agreement provides CETI with a scalable, revenue-oriented platform focused on deploying zero-emission energy generation systems in regions with critical power demand. The Company is actively advancing multiple commercial opportunities and expects initial project activity and potential deployments to begin in the first half of 2026.

AirPower’s patented compressed air technology enables efficient energy storage and release through mechanical systems, offering a cost-effective, environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional power generation while addressing renewable intermittency challenges.

CETI is actively engaged in proposal development, partner coordination, and project execution planning to convert its growing pipeline of opportunities into contracted revenue.

“We are entering a pivotal phase for CETI,” said Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. “With strengthened leadership, exclusive access to AirPower’s innovative technology, and a growing pipeline of large-scale opportunities—including potential projects exceeding $200 million—we are focused on executing these initiatives and converting them into near-term revenue while building long-term shareholder value.”

Building on recent momentum, CETI has multiple projects in its development pipeline that are expected to progress during the second quarter of 2026. These initiatives position the Company for potential revenue generation, expanded commercial traction, and continued growth across both environmental remediation and clean energy markets.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, and environmental sustainability challenges across global markets.

About AirPower USA

AirPower USA has developed a patented high-efficiency compressed air energy system designed to provide clean, flexible, and economically competitive power generation and energy storage solutions. The technology enables zero-emission energy production and is adaptable across industrial, municipal, and off-grid applications.

Website: airpowerusa.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned technology deployment, project development, operational readiness, revenue potential, and business strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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