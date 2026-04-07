ElevateGov AI Completes Q1, Establishes Mayor-Led Framework for Responsible AI Across U.S. Cities

ElevateGov AI Working Session

National, non-commercial initiative advances a people-first, governance-driven approach to AI

This is a defining leadership moment. Mayors are not reacting to AI, they are shaping it, ensuring it is governed responsibly, built with purpose, and delivers real impact for the people we serve.” — George Burciaga, Managing Partner, The U.S. Roundtable, LLC

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in civic innovation is underway across the United States as ElevateGov AI continues to build extraordinary national momentum, driven not by theory, but by leadership, collaboration, and real-world impact.With the successful completion of its first quarter, including a three-session working series culminating in an in-person convening in Durham, North Carolina, ElevateGov AI has formally transitioned from dialogue to coordinated design, establishing the foundation for a national, mayor-led Sovereign AI framework.Launched by The U.S. Roundtable in collaboration with U.S. mayors and program members, ElevateGov AI is a non-commercial, mayor-led platform advancing Sovereign AI, defined as artificial intelligence that is city-led, ethically governed, and deployed as a trusted public asset.From its inception, the program has been guided by one clear principle: cities must lead the future of AI, grounded in responsible AI and a people-first approach.From Conversation to Coordinated ActionAcross its first quarter, ElevateGov AI followed a clear progression:Session 1 established governance as the foundation for AISession 2 advanced operational accountability and real-world applicationSession 3 defined shared frameworks for multi-city implementationCities are no longer asking whether to adopt AI. They are aligning on how to implement responsible AI together through shared governance, coordinated infrastructure, workforce readiness, and procurement alignment, grounded in a people-first approach that prioritizes trust, transparency, and measurable outcomes.This marks a shift from isolated experimentation to coordinated, multi-city design.The Power of a Trusted, City-First PlatformAt the core of ElevateGov AI is a model that is fundamentally different.It is a mayor-led, non-transactional platform intentionally designed to remove the pressures of procurement, sales, and promotion. This structure has created a trusted environment where city leaders can engage openly, learn from one another, and define the future together.In this space, mayors are not being sold to. They are leading.Program members and participating organizations are not presenting products. They are contributing expertise within a collaborative, city-first framework.Together, they are co-creating a new framework for how responsible AI should be governed, deployed, and scaled across the public sector, anchored in a people-first philosophy.This approach has unlocked a level of collaboration and alignment that is accelerating progress across cities of all sizes, creating a shared pathway toward responsible, people-centered innovation that is both practical and scalable.Building a National FrameworkThe program is advancing toward a National Sovereign AI Playbook for U.S. Cities, informed by direct input from participating cities and contributors and designed to support responsible, scalable, and people-centered implementation nationwide.Participating organizations, including NVIDIA, Microsoft, ONETERA, Juganu, Aero Connected Cities, Qwake, Smart City Expo World Congress , and Tomorrow.City, are engaged as program contributors. Participation does not constitute endorsement, partnership, or formal commitment beyond program involvement.The Durham convening reinforced a core principle: what can be built once should not be built repeatedly across cities.Leadership PerspectiveGeorge Burciaga, Managing Partner, The U.S. Roundtable, LLC, stated:“This is a defining leadership moment. Mayors are not reacting to AI, they are shaping it, ensuring it is governed responsibly, built with purpose, and delivers real impact for the people we serve.”Mayor Leonardo Williams, City of Durham, stated:“Innovation evolves at the speed of trust. What we built together is focused on delivering results our communities can see and believe in.”Mayor Justin Bibb, City of Cleveland, stated:“This initiative brings mayors together to advance responsible, people-first AI that delivers real outcomes for our communities.”Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, City of Mount Vernon, stated:“This is about building a smarter, more equitable future where innovation directly improves how government serves people.”An Invitation to LeadThe momentum behind ElevateGov AI is unmistakable.What began as a bold idea has evolved into a national platform where leadership, technology, and civic responsibility converge to shape the future of cities.For mayors, this is an opportunity to lead from the front, helping define how responsible, people-first artificial intelligence serves their communities while ensuring it reflects their values and priorities.For participating organizations and program contributors, it is an opportunity to engage within a trusted, mayor-led environment, contributing insights and experience to support responsible, people-centered outcomes.ElevateGov AI is not simply advancing technology. It is establishing the framework through which cities will lead.As the program continues into its next phase, one thing is clear: the future of artificial intelligence in America’s cities will not be dictated from the outside. It will be built together by those who serve them.To learn more, visit https://www.elevatecities.us/elevategovai.html About ElevateGov AIElevateGov AI is a national civic innovation initiative led by The U.S. Roundtable and Elevate Cities. The program convenes U.S. mayors, city technology leaders, and program members to advance Sovereign AI, a model of artificial intelligence that is city-led, ethically governed, and managed as a public asset.The initiative is nonpartisan, non-commercial, and designed to support responsible, people-first AI adoption that improves public services and strengthens communities.

Mayor Bibb: Why Cities Must Lead the Future of Sovereign AI

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