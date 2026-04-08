Breast Cancer Alliance's 5K for HOPE Returns May 3 with Goal of 800 Participants to Fund More Breast Cancer Screenings

Runners take off at BCA's 5K for HOPE

BCA's 5K for HOPE Returns to Greenwich on May 3, 2026

To everyone who has walked, run, donated, or cheered us on for three decades - thank you. Because of you, thousands have been screened who might otherwise never have been.” — Lori Kron, President, Breast Cancer Alliance

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year, more than 600 runners and walkers laced up their shoes for Breast Cancer Alliance ’s 5K for HOPE — and together they helped fund free breast cancer screenings at hospitals across Connecticut and Westchester, reaching thousands of women who might otherwise never have been screened. Now BCA is bringing that momentum back for 2026, with an ambitious goal: 800 participants, more lives reached, and more hope in every community they serve.Breast Cancer Alliance’s 5K for HOPE takes place on Sunday morning, May 3, 2026, at Richards, 359 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT. Every dollar raised from registration goes directly to BCA’s Screening and Diagnostic Grants, funding life-saving mammograms and ultrasounds for underserved communities across Connecticut and Westchester County, NY — no overhead, no dilution, just screenings that save lives.To celebrate BCA’s 30 years of impact, Connecticut State Senator Ryan Fazio will serve as Grand Marshal, opening the race alongside the BCA community. Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo will host the Closing Awards Ceremony, honoring top finishers across all race categories."To everyone who has walked, run, donated, and cheered us on for three decades — thank you. Because of you, thousands of women have been screened who might otherwise never have been. This May 3rd, we need 800 of you to do it again. Come out, bring a friend, and help us keep that promise."- Lori Kron, BCA President"Thirty years ago, BCA made a promise: no woman should miss a life-saving screening because she can't afford it. This May 3rd, your registration fulfills that promise. Join us at Richards on a Sunday morning — it's one hour of your time that could mean a lifetime for someone else." - Michelle Bella, BCA Executive DirectorEvent Details:Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026Time: 8:00 AM – Registration OpensRace Start: 9:00 AMLocation: Richards, 359 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CTDistance: 5K (3.1 miles)Registration: www.breastcanceralliance.org Whether you're an experienced runner, a casual walker, or simply looking for a great way to give back, we invite everyone to join Breast Cancer Alliance in making a difference!Race Day Experience:Enjoy a warm and inspiring community atmosphere as we come together for a meaningful cause.Start the day with a delicious complimentary breakfast provided by Z Hospitality.Get energized with our DJ’s playlist.Bring the kids for fun Face Painting by Maria.Prizes will be awarded to top finishers in various categories.BCA welcomes local businesses and community partners to sponsor the event, providing valuable brand visibility and an opportunity to engage with participants.Join Us! Help us reach 800 participants and fund screenings that save lives.Sign up today at www.runsignup.com/breastcancer5k Follow Breast Cancer Alliance on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for updates.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, contact Michelle Bella at michelle@breastcanceralliance.org or call 203-861-0014.### END ###

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