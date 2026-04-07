STEM Innovation Council and SpacePort Australia® Partner to Advance Global Space Education for Youth

STEM Innovation Council and SpacePort Australia® Partner to Advance Global Space Education for Youth

MOREE, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEM Innovation Council and SpacePort Australia Partner to Advance Global Space Education for YouthFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe STEM Innovation Council (SIC), co-founded by Steven Parrington and Dr. Nathalia Gillot (Ph.D.) has announced a strategic partnership with SpacePort Australia(SPA) to advance targeted space education and improve STEM retention among students aged 12–16.The initiative brings together a distinguished group of mentors and collaborators, including Dr. Gabrielle M. Caswell, internationally recognized for her work in space medicine and human survivability; and Gitanjali Rao, a globally recognized young innovator. The partnership will also collaborate with the Young Innovators Network (( https://steminnovationcouncil/yin ), to expand global reach and engagement.The renewed global focus on space exploration—highlighted by the Artemis II mission—signals a new era of human spaceflight and long-term space habitation. Achieving these ambitions will require sustained interest and capability development in critical fields such as space medicine, engineering, and advanced technologies.Recognizing a significant drop-off in STEM engagement during early teenage years, SIC and SPA will jointly focus on re-engaging students through immersive education, mentorship, and clear pathways into space-related careers.Steven Parrington, Director of SIC, emphasized the importance of early engagement:“Mentorship is critical. Leaders like Dr. Caswell and Gitanjali Rao are helping empower young people to tackle real-world challenges and develop solutions that will shape the future of humanity.”Dr. Gabrielle M. Caswell also underscored the impact of the partnership:“Inspiring the next generation requires making science tangible and accessible. Through this collaboration, we are building a global network of hubs that connect education with real-world pathways into STEM careers. As I often tell students—if we can imagine it, we can achieve it.”Dr. Nathalia Gillot highlighted the strategic importance of retention in STEM:“The loss of students from STEM pathways during adolescence presents a long-term challenge for global innovation. Our goal is to reignite curiosity and ensure young people can clearly envision themselves in STEM careers by providing meaningful, inspiring learning experiences.”The STEM Innovation Council, based in Florida, USA, operates globally through a network of innovation hubs focused on developing future STEM leaders. SpacePort Australia, located in Moree, New South Wales, stands at a historic site integral to the Apollo missions, where early lunar transmissions were relayed to the world.This partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing the next generation not only for STEM education, but for participation in the future technical workforce supporting space exploration and beyond.As humanity enters a new era of space exploration, this collaboration aims to ensure that today’s youth are equipped, inspired, and ready to lead.END###Media Contact:STEM Innovation council: info@steminnovationcouncil.comSpacePort Australia: contact@spaceportaustralia.com.auFurther information:STEM Innovation Council: www.steminnovationcouncil.com SpacePort Australia Pty Ltd: www.spaceportaustralia.com.au Dr. Gabrielle M. Caswell: www.DrGabrielleMCaswell.com

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