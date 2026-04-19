CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the University of the Incarnate Word, Master of Health Administration Program.

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the University of the Incarnate Word’s Graduate Program in Health Administration, Master of Health Administration (MHA).

Accreditation by CAHME signals that a program has met rigorous, peer-reviewed standards focused on outcomes and workforce relevance.” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the University of the Incarnate Word’s (UIW) MHA program for an eight-year term.

“CAHME has challenged our program to grow stronger through rigorous self-assessment, stakeholder engagement, and innovation. Receiving another highly successful re-accreditation from CAHME is a testament to our program’s commitment to academic excellence and putting our students at the center of everything we do,” said Dr. Chris Nesser, UIW’s MHA Program Director. “Over the years, the accreditation process has helped us refine our curriculum, strengthen partnerships with healthcare organizations and our alumni, and deepen our commitment to student success. Our exceptional faculty team shares a common goal—providing students with the best possible educational experience while preparing them to lead in an increasingly complex healthcare environment. The reaccreditation reflects years of collaborative work, continuous improvement, and a strong mentoring culture that supports every student’s professional development.”

Speaking to the MHA program’s place at UIW, Dr. Eva Fernandez, UIW Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs stated, "The MHA program is an essential component of UIW's academic portfolio, bringing together mission-driven leadership formation, a model curriculum, and extensive real-world application. With CAHME's affirmation, we are confident that our MHA graduates are prepared to lead healthcare organizations with competence, integrity, and a deep commitment to community well-being, even as healthcare needs continue to evolve in our region and beyond."

The HEB School of Business and Administration Dean, Dr. Jeannie Scott, commenting on the MHA program fully meeting 100% of the CAHME criteria for the second time in a row, stating, "We are immensely proud of the MHA program’s outstanding performance in the CAHME accreditation review. These exceptional scores reflect our faculty’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, our students’ dedication to the highest standards of healthcare leadership, and our college’s mission to prepare professionals who will positively shape the future of healthcare. This recognition affirms the strength of our curriculum, the quality of our mentorship, and the impact our graduates are making in the communities we serve."

"CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement. Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 164 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

About University of the Incarnate Word

The University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is a private, non-profit, Catholic university founded in 1881 by the Sisters of Charity. UIW is the largest Catholic university in Texas and the fourth largest private university in Texas with locations throughout San Antonio, and South and Central Texas as well as two campuses in Mexico and a European Study Center in Strasbourg, France. UIW is a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution and Yellow Ribbon School with programs offered at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels across 11 schools and colleges.

The MHA program is housed in the HEB School of Business and Administration, which holds AACSB accreditation. Launched in 2009, the 21-month MHA program has graduated 264 students who now serve in a wide range of positions and healthcare organizations. Designed for both recent graduates and working professionals seeking to pursue careers in health administration, the cohort-based program provides flexibility with evening classes held in a residential setting or held synchronously online. The MHA is a dynamic program with a rigorous curriculum, expert faculty with extensive health administration work experience, and an emphasis on values-based, competency-driven and experiential learning. The mission of the program is to develop care leaders from diverse backgrounds who are able to positively impact the wellness of the communities they serve throughout a variety of healthcare settings.

For more information visit www.UIW.edu

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