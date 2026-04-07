Precision Pool Restoration Launches in TX, Giving Homeowners a Dedicated Pool Renovation Expert Just in Time for Summer

Backed by 30 years of expertise and an industry-best warranty, Precision Pool Restoration brings dedicated pool renovation services to Texas homeowners

Homeowners deserve a renovation partner who does this work every single day, not a general contractor or pool builder fitting it in between other jobs...” — Jeff Nutkis, CEO, Veridian Service Partners

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of Precision Pool Restoration , a Texas pool renovation company built exclusively around one thing: restoring pools. Rooted in the 30-year track record of Pool Works — a Houston institution since 1991 — Precision Pool Restoration launches with service in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, helping homeowners transform their pools from tired to timeless.Texas is home to more than 800,000 residential pools, ranking third nationally behind only Florida and California, according to industry research. With that scale comes significant demand for expert renovation. Precision Pool Restoration is purpose-built to meet that demand, focusing exclusively on renovating inground pools.Every Precision Pool Restoration project is backed by an industry-best warranty, guided by a 25-point quality checklist, and managed by a dedicated project manager from start to finish. The company uses premium, high-performance pool finish materials to ensure results that are as beautiful as they are durable.Core services include pool resurfacing, re-tiling, re-coping, and deck coatings, delivered by a dedicated team of certified expert renovators. Unlike general contractors and pool builders, Precision Pool Restoration performs pool renovations exclusively, ensuring every customer benefits from deep, specialized expertise. Since 1991, the team behind the brand has restored more than 25,000 pools across Texas.“Homeowners deserve a renovation partner who does this work every single day, not a general contractor or pool builder fitting it in between other jobs. We built Precision Pool Restoration on 30 years of pool renovation expertise for exactly that reason. And Texas is just the beginning.”— Jeff Nutkis, CEO, Veridian Service PartnersThe Precision Pool Restoration launch marks a significant milestone for Veridian Service Partners, a leader in outdoor living renovation. Precision Pool Restoration is the first in what Veridian expects to be a growing portfolio of premium outdoor renovation brands serving homeowners across the Sun Belt.With Dallas expansion planned for later this spring, the company expects to serve homeowners across the state’s four largest metros by year-end. Homeowners in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio can learn more and schedule a consultation at www.precisionpoolrestoration.com About Precision Pool RestorationPrecision Pool Restoration is a Texas-based expert pool renovation company specializing in resurfacing, re-tiling, re-coping, and deck coatings for inground pools. Backed by 30 years of experience, a dedicated team of certified expert renovators, a best-in-class warranty on every project, and a 25-point quality checklist, Precision Pool Restoration delivers work that beautifies and lasts. The company serves homeowners in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Precision Pool Restoration is part of the Veridian Service Partners portfolio of brands. Learn more at www.precisionpoolrestoration.com About Veridian Service PartnersVeridian Service Partners is a direct-to-consumer home improvement company focused on delivering high-quality outdoor renovation solutions with a consistent and reliable customer experience. Built on centralized marketing, technology, and operational systems, Veridian brings professionalism and efficiency to a historically underserved sector. The company serves homeowners across the Sun Belt through a growing portfolio of brands dedicated to craftsmanship, service, and operational excellence. Veridian is backed by Crux Capital, a Dallas-based lower-middle-market private equity firm.About Crux CapitalCrux Capital is a Dallas-based, lower-middle-market private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented consumer and commercial services businesses. For more information, visit crux-cap.com.

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