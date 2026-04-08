New Jersey’s Daniel Tavares Wins Third Pan-American IBJJF Title, Dominates Black Belt Lightweight Masters Division

Daniel Tavares 3rd Pan Am Championship Pan Am Lightweight Black Belt Division

Win Catapults Tavares to No. 2 World Ranking

Winning this championship is a matter of balance between coaching my students, training for competition, and being a husband and father of two young girls.” — Daniel Tavares, Jiu-Jitsu World Champion

CLEMENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout Daniel Tavares captured his third Pan-American IBJJF Championship on March 27, 2026, further cementing his status among the sport’s elite. Competing in the masters division and seeded No. 1 in the black belt lightweight bracket, Tavares, 44, lived up to expectations, winning four matches in a row on his way to the gold medal, a run that elevated him to No. 2 in the world rankings for his age and weight class as a black belt.

Thanks to his top ranking, Tavares received a first-round bye, then went on an impressive run through the bracket that showcased the technical precision, pressure, and composure that have defined his career. This Pan-Am victory adds to a resume that includes t wo masters world titles and prior Pan-American crowns, further strengthening an already impressive competitive legacy.

“Winning this championship is a matter of balance between coaching my students, training for competition, and being a husband and father of two young girls,” said Tavares. “I’ve been fortunate to have the support of all my students, from white belts to black belts, and it is a blessing I will never forget.”

Tavares, head instructor at Daniel Tavares BJJ Academy in Clementon, New Jersey, continues to excel as both a world-class masters competitor and a dedicated coach. His latest championship underscores the high-level training environment he has built for his students and the broader grappling community.

“Professor Tavares has shown that he is a world-class competitor and a brilliant instructor, which is why students flock to his school,” said his black belt student, Tomislav Perić, author of Martial Arts: The Lesson. “What makes him special, even among other black belts, is his vast knowledge of jiu-jitsu techniques and his commitment, concern, and loyalty to his students. That dedication is priceless.”

With this third Pan-American crown and his two masters world titles, Daniel Tavares continues to raise the standard of excellence in the lightweight masters division and inspire the next generation of grapplers on and off the mats.

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