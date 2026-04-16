Pre-Orders Open April 16 for Spinosaurus Statue from 'Jurassic World Rebirth.'

Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World Rebirth (Film) Spinosaurus Front Face Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced Spinosaurus Statue from "Jurassic World Rebirth." Pre-orders began April 16, 2026 (JST), with release set for December 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From "Jurassic World: Rebirth of the Earth", Spinosaurus joins the Legacy Museum Collection.Spinosaurus is depicted in the film as a semi aquatic dinosaur. This statue renders that interpretation in 1/15 scale alongside a seascape setting. The pose of the oar like tail and four water gripping legs was designed through close analysis of its on screen depiction. Contact with the water’s surface and rocky terrain is also incorporated to represent movement through water.Taking advantage of the large scale, the sculpt features fine detailing throughout the entire body, including a moist texture inside the wide open jaws, iconic vertical striping rendered in weathered orange tones, and developed webbing on the hind feet. Multiple colors and textures are layered across the skin, with scars carved into various parts of the body.The specially designed base is inspired by an untouched sea environment. It includes weathered rocks, fish with a glossy finish, and red crabs. Each element is sculpted and painted to complement the overall presentation of the statue.The Bonus Version includes a vignette recreating a scene in which a sail emerges from the water as it approaches a boat.Product Name:Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World Rebirth (Film) Spinosaurus Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: 1899Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: December 2027Scale: 1/15H: 39cm W: 74cm D: 34cmH: 20cm W: 34cm D: 16cm (Vignette "Spinosaurus Sail")Weight: Approx. 13.18 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Jurassic World Rebirth-themed Base・One (1) Vignette "Spinosaurus Sail" [BONUS PART]Copyright:© UCS LLC and AmblinFor more details, visit our online store

Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World Rebirth (Film) Spinosaurus Product PV

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