Anna Wilding, CA-32 Candidate, Calls for Change as Voters Lose Confidence in Leadership Amid Mounting Challenges

Anna Wilding

Wilding warns that decades of ineffective leadership have left the 32nd District struggling with rising costs and declining trust

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California congressional candidate Anna Wilding stands apart as a leader with a proven record of meeting California’s most complex challenges. As issues mount across both the state and the 32nd District, her decisive, take-charge approach reflects what voters are seeking at a time when leadership often feels unclear and indecisive.

“California, and all of America, is calling for change. Whether it’s rising gas prices, the housing crisis, education shortfalls, or more, I am here to usher in a new era of how California politics are done. I am not afraid to say that decades of lax leadership from those more interested in their own interests have left the 32nd District in disarray. My goal is to call out inadequate leadership and give people the voice they desperately need,” says Wilding.

Wilding is one of only three candidates with high-level Washington, D.C. experience and understands what real accountability looks like from the inside. Her commitment to transparency has led her to stand up for a community whose voice has long been drowned out by candidates who prioritise lobbyists over the people.

While other candidates with large lobby firms focused on misleading claims, Wilding says she is committed to helping the 32nd District refocus on what truly matters. A 30-year incumbent who supports U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict has urged voters in mass texts not to donate to any candidate associated with cryptocurrency. Wilding says, "And let’s be clear. Unlike another candidate, who has taken significant crypto PAC money while having little real understanding of the space, I have not accepted those funds and do not own cryptocurrency. Misleading claims have plagued voters for too long. To further the hypocrisy, the incumbent has indirectly taken money from crypto in the past."

She continues, “Those texts were aimed at another candidate, but they reached me as well. Several years ago, I created a series of one-of-a-kind (1/1) President Obama NFTs based on my own award-winning photographic portraits. These were purely artistic pieces, widely praised in the art world and well received by the Obama camp. I have zero investment in cryptocurrency. None. But I am not going to sitgmatize innovation either. I support the potential of crypto when it is done properly with real guardrails. I also stepped away when it became clear that parts of the space were being driven by the wrong actors and motivations. Here is the difference. I am not funded by it. I am not attacking it for headlines. I understand both the opportunity and the risk. And now, as of April 2026, Congress is back at it, pushing forward on comprehensive crypto market structure legislation to finally define oversight between the SEC and the CFTC. That is where the focus should be. Clear rules. Real accountability. And leadership that tells the truth.

A Senior White House correspondent, a nonprofit founder who led efforts in a major earthquake disaster zone, and a longtime business owner, Wilding says her initiatives focus on reducing costs, protecting livelihoods, and ensuring future generations have access to the same opportunities she experienced.

“As a first-generation immigrant, I was welcomed to America with open arms. That is not the same America today. When I arrived, the country was filled with opportunity, and that is no longer the case. I am here to restore that promise for those who come here seeking opportunity and to participate in the American dream. To do that, every day Americans must come first,” Wilding explains.

One of Wilding’s priorities is addressing the cleanup of Santa Susana, a site affected by radioactive contamination, including Cesium-137 and Plutonium-239. She says efforts to resolve the issue have been hindered by the site owners. The situation raises broader concerns about potential conflicts of interest when policymakers have financial ties to companies involved in cleanup efforts.

“I am here to bring about change,” Wilding concludes. “I am not afraid to challenge the status quo or the current administration. I want voters to know that electing me means a new beginning and renewed hope to restore America to the promise it once was.”

About the Candidate

Anna Wilding is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in California’s 32nd District, challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman. An award-winning filmmaker, Senior White House correspondent, entrepreneur, nonprofit founder, and disaster relief veteran, she is running on a platform focused on housing affordability, clean energy jobs, healthcare, and government accountability. Endorsed by the Progressive Democratic Club, Wilding is a longtime resident of California’s 32nd District and is committed to driving change through hands-on leadership and practical solutions.

To learn more about Anna Wilding or to volunteer for her campaign, visit: https://wildingforcalifornia.com/

Anna Wilding is available for interviews.

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