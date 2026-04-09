Pasona Future Gateway Inc. Established to Cultivate Future Global Leaders

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. established a new group company, Pasona Future Gateway Inc., on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Based on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, the company will provide young professionals and students (junior high school and above) with practical learning experiences in business development and addressing social challenges.

In a rapidly changing global economic landscape, Japanese organizations are increasingly seeking individuals who possess not only knowledge and expertise but also the ability to embrace diverse perspectives and actively address social issues. Cultivating such individuals requires a comprehensive approach which goes beyond language skills, including an understanding of diverse cultures and values, and an appreciation of coexistence with nature. However, few training programs provide continuous support from learning to practical application, highlighting the need for new models of talent development.

Through its subsidiary Pasona Education, based in Hong Kong, Pasona Group has provided language and cultural training for over 40 years. In addition, the Awaji Youth Federation, launched by Pasona Group in 2017, has nurtured talented young professionals from over 50 countries to drive innovation and revitalize local communities in Japan.

The newly established company plans to leverage this expertise to provide long-term, immersive training programs primarily for young professionals and students from junior high school and above. Based on Awaji Island, these programs will include group work, field work, and interaction with diverse participants to develop global leaders capable of driving new business initiatives and tackling social issues.

■Overview: Pasona Future Gateway Inc.

Company Name: Pasona Future Gateway Inc.

Location: 1042 Nojima Tokiwa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Established: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Representative: President & CEO Akemi Aota

Business Description: Providing training programs for young professionals and students from junior high school and above to learn practical skills in business development and addressing regional social issues.

Parent Company: Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Chairperson & CEO: Hirotaka Wakamoto)

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