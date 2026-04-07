GenH2 CEO to Speak at 2026 California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) Fuel Cell Bus Workshop

GenH2 Logo GenH2 CEO Greg Gosnell stands on the company’s Liquid Hydrogen Simulation Test Platform

Greg Gosnell to Join Fueling & Infrastructure Panel on April 8 in Palm Desert, CA

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp., a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE) and a leader in liquid hydrogen (LH₂) infrastructure solutions, today announced that CEO Greg Gosnell will speak at the 2026 California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) Fuel Cell Bus Workshop, Driven by Ballard. The event will take place April 7-8 at the J.W. Marriott Palm Desert, CA. GenH2 is also a sponsor.Now in its fourth year, the CHBC workshop is the only U.S. event dedicated exclusively to hydrogen fuel cell buses. Designed for transit agencies, the workshop fosters meaningful dialogue between public-sector leaders and industry innovators shaping the future of hydrogen-powered transportation.The program features a strong lineup of transit agency leaders, state regulators, and industry experts, including representatives from SunLine Transit Agency, Riverside Transit Agency, Fresno Area Express, Foothill Transit. State-level insights will be provided by the California Energy Commission, California Air Resources Board, and South Coast AQMD. Additional highlights, including a safety keynote from Victoria Grimes, Senior Fire Protection Engineer at Center for Hydrogen Safety, and presentations from leading technology providers such as Ballard, Fastech, Bosch, and GenH2.Gosnell will participate in April 8 panel, “Fueling & Infrastructure: From Planning to Deployment,” where he will share insights on liquid hydrogen infrastructure, including real-world deployment strategies, lessons learned, and considerations for scaling next-phase investments in hydrogen transit.Registration is available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chbc-2026-fuel-cell-bus-workshop-tickets-1981788800651?aff=oddtdtcreator About Greg GosnellGreg Gosnell is the Chief Executive Officer of GenH2, a leading company in the hydrogen infrastructure space. An accomplished leader with extensive experience in clean energy and technology, Gosnell has a proven track record of driving new and innovative technologies to market. Under his stewardship, GenH2 has achieved significant advances in the development and commercialization of liquid hydrogen technologies, positioning the company as a key player in the transition to a clean energy future. Gosnell holds degrees in Geology and Mathematics from Colorado State University Pueblo.About the CHBCThe California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) is a membership-based trade association comprised of 90 companies, agencies, and individuals involved in the business of hydrogen. The CHBC is the largest and longest-established advocate for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry in Sacramento. Our mission is to inform policymakers and stakeholders on the substantial benefits of hydrogen and to develop and advance policy positions that support the commercialization of hydrogen in the energy and transportation sectors to achieve California’s climate, air quality, and decarbonization goals. The CHBC enhances market commercialization through effective advocacy and education of the public sectors; is the go-to resource on hydrogen and fuel cell systems for policymakers and influencers; and accelerates market growth by providing a public communication platform for the industry and end users. Learn more at https://californiahydrogen.org About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on producing standardized equipment to accelerate midstream hydrogen infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and deploying hydrogen solutions. Learn more at genh2.com.About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a U.S.-based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment. Please visit path2hydrogen.com.

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