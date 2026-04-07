AORA & CREDO BEAUTY ANNOUNCE OMNICHANNEL PARTNERSHIP, INTRODUCING NEW STANDARD FOR PLASTIC-FREE COLOR COSMETICS IN U.S.

AORA México, Now Available at Credo Beauty

Viral luxury brand from Mexico brings fully plastic-free, boldly colorful innovation to prestige U.S. retail for first time, launching in line with Earth Month

AORA was built on the belief that beauty can be better for the planet without compromising performance or design. We’re proving sustainability can still feel bold, expressive, and ‘hot like Mexico.’” — Nour Tayara, Co-Founder of AORA

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AORA México , the viral luxury color cosmetics brand redefining beauty through 100% plastic-free, fully recyclable design, announces its official U.S. retail debut with Credo Beauty . Launching omnichannel for Earth Month, the partnership is a pivotal moment for the beauty industry and a clear statement: clean beauty offers bold color choices.Founded in Mexico on the conviction that bold, high-performance beauty and plastic-free design belong together, AORA has quickly captured the attention of the U.S. prestige beauty market. Since its U.S. direct-to-consumer entry one year ago, the brand has seen rapid growth fueled by hero products like the Acaríciame Más Spicy Lip Serum and the Mírame Palette, alongside iconic global artistry moments and a devoted digital following. Formulated with ingredients native to Mexico, AORA's products carry the heat, vibrancy and creative richness of their origin.This partnership brings together two brands committed to performance without compromise. Now, bold color and high-impact formulas are meeting the Credo Clean Standard™ head-on. The brands are also introducing vibrant, plastic-free merchandising displays in store, setting a new precedent for low-waste retail environments and reinforcing a future where sustainability is the foundation of how beauty is created, sold and experienced.As Earth Month grows increasingly crowded with performative sustainability campaigns, the brands are offering something more substantive: accountability. Certified with rePurpose Global, every AORA product purchased funds the removal of nine times its weight in plastic waste. To date, customers have helped remove over 2,000 kg of plastic from nature, the equivalent of 4 million straws, 100k bottles and 300k bags. The position is simple: a product cannot be truly clean if its packaging is destined for a landfill. Credo further backs this commitment as co-founder of Pact Collective, the first beauty industry-wide packaging recycling program for hard-to-recycle empties, now active in over 3,000 retail locations nationwide.AORA also holds the distinction of being among the first prestige color brands at Credo to feature Spanish-language packaging, reflecting its Mexican heritage and the significant purchasing power of Latina consumers in the U.S. beauty market."AORA is an incredible addition to our very selective color lineup bringing a vibrant shot of color and their elevated and impressive plastic free packaging to our guests,” said Annie Jackson, Co-founder and CEO of Credo Beauty."To partner with Credo Beauty, a true authority in clean and sustainable beauty, is incredibly meaningful," said Nour Tayara, co-founder of AORA. "Their standards have shaped this category, and their belief in AORA validates what we've built. This moment feels pivotal, not just for us, but for what comes next in color cosmetics."AORA is now available at Credo Beauty stores nationwide, on credobeauty.com. For more information, visit aoramakeup.com or follow @aoramakeup.About AORA MéxicoAORA México is a luxury color cosmetics brand born in Mexico City on a mission to be a colorful force of change. Founded in 2022 by Nour Tayara and Rodrigo Peñafiel, AORA was built on a simple conviction: clean beauty should never mean boring beauty, and plastic-free packaging should be the standard, not the exception. The brand's name draws from the Spanish word ahora, meaning "now," a call to action embedded in everything AORA makes. Formulated with Mexican-origin ingredients like five native chiles, tepezcohuite, and cactus flower, and crafted entirely without plastic, every AORA product is as boldly designed as it performs. Certified with rePurpose Global, every purchase funds the removal of nine times its weight in plastic waste. Clean beauty, now in color.About Credo BeautyCredo Beauty offers today’s largest clean and sustainably minded beauty assortment in North America, across color, skincare, body care, haircare, and fragrance, partnering with over 130+ leading brands, such as Saie, Westman Atelier, ILIA, OSEA, True Botanicals, LolaVie, Sakara, RӦZ, and Nécessaire. Having built the most comprehensive guidelines, “The Credo Clean Standard™", customers can trust that they are purchasing the most effective, innovative products with safer ingredients with an emphasis on sustainable, natural and ethical materials. Trained makeup artists and estheticians (who are continually being educated by Credo Beauty and our brands) offer an exceptional experience both in-store and online. Visit one of the 15 brick-and-mortar boutique locations, online at www.credobeauty.com , via our Credo Beauty mobile app, or on Instagram (@credobeauty) and TikTok (@credobeauty).

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