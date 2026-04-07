Parallel Health Expands Multi-Carrier Network to UnitedHealthcare in California

Parallel Health is now in-network with UnitedHealthcare in California

Now in-network with UnitedHealthcare, Cigna Healthcare, and Aetna in California, making Parallel Health the only Microbiome Dermatology™ platform of its kind

Expanding to UnitedHealthcare means giving even more patients access to meaningful care that is not only clinically rigorous, but also personalized to the unique microbial drivers of their condition.” — Dr. Seaver Soon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Health, the predictive, precision skin health company pioneering Microbiome Dermatology™, today announced it has achieved in-network status with UnitedHealthcare in California. With this addition, Parallel Health is now in-network with three of the nation's largest commercial insurers: UnitedHealthcare, Cigna Healthcare, and Aetna, making it the only Microbiome Dermatology™ platform with multi-carrier insurance coverage in the United States.

UnitedHealthcare covers more than 49 million members nationally, representing the largest commercial insurance network in the country. For Californians enrolled in UnitedHealthcare plans, today's announcement means access to Parallel Health's telehealth platform and board-certified dermatologists at in-network rates, removing a significant financial barrier to personalized, microbiome-driven skin health.

"Three of the largest insurers in America recognizing Parallel Health points to something bigger: that the microbiome is an important lens through which to understand our health, and that Parallel brings scientific rigor to this dimension of medicine," said Natalise Kalea Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Parallel Health. "What's more, we built this company to make precision skin health available to everyone, and insurance coverage is the most powerful lever we have to get there."

What Is Microbiome Dermatology and Why Does Insurance Coverage Matter?

Microbiome Dermatology™ is a clinical approach pioneered by Parallel Health that uses quantitative analysis of the skin microbiome to help dermatologists understand and treat chronic skin conditions at the root cause level. Until now, accessing this level of precision care has required paying out of pocket. In-network status with major commercial insurers changes that, making microbiome-based dermatology accessible to millions of insured Californians for the first time.

A New Standard for Precision Dermatology

Parallel Health's path to multi-carrier coverage reflects years of investment in clinical infrastructure that the broader microbiome health industry has largely overlooked. The company's telehealth platform operates under physician-led governance, with all treatment protocols developed and overseen by in-house board-certified dermatologists. Its sequencing laboratory holds CLIA certification, and every patient interaction is documented through the same clinical accountability frameworks required by traditional in-person dermatology practices.

This credentialing rigor distinguishes Parallel Health from other consumer-facing testing companies that have never sought or achieved formal recognition from the insurance system. Parallel Health's in-network agreements with UnitedHealthcare, Cigna Healthcare, and Aetna validate substantial scientific investment in quantitative metagenomics, strain-level microbial analysis, and evidence-based treatment development.

"For patients with chronic skin conditions, in-network access can be the difference between getting answers and going without care," said Dr. Seaver Soon, board-certified dermatologist and Head of Clinical at Parallel Health. "Expanding to UnitedHealthcare means giving even more patients access to care that is not only clinically rigorous, but also personalized to the unique microbial drivers of their condition. That's meaningful for patients who have cycled through conventional treatments without lasting results."

Closing the Gap Between Microbial Science and Clinical Care

Parallel Health was founded on the fundamental observation that 99% of the DNA in and on the human body is microbial, yet the healthcare system has been largely silent on how that ecosystem affects our health. The company's Microbiome Dermatology™ platform bridges that gap with Quantitative Microbial Analysis™, an approach that goes beyond the binary readouts of conventional microbiome testing to give dermatologists the strain-level, clinically actionable data they need to diagnose and treat with greater precision.

For patients with complex conditions or who really want to understand their skin longevity, Parallel Health's Metabolic Microbiome Profiling™ adds another layer of insight, connecting microbial activity to metabolic function to help dermatologists understand the systemic drivers of skin health and aging.

Patients access Parallel Health through its telehealth platform, where board-certified dermatologists administer the company's proprietary MD-03 Protocol™, a personalized treatment framework for conditions including acne, rosacea, eczema, hair loss, and hidradenitis suppurativa. Personalized prescriptions are formulated in-house and delivered to a patient's doorstep, and care is continuously refined based on each patient's evolving microbial profile.

UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, and Aetna members in California can verify their coverage at www.parallelhealth.io or by contacting insurance@parallelhealth.io.

About Parallel Health

Parallel Health is the predictive, precision skin health company pioneering Microbiome Dermatology™. The company's platform combines quantitative shotgun metagenomics, AI-driven analysis, board-certified dermatology telehealth, and personalized compounded prescriptions to deliver precision care for skin aging and chronic skin conditions, including acne, rosacea, eczema, hidradenitis suppurativa, hair loss, and even body odor. The company is now in-network with UnitedHealthcare, Cigna Healthcare, and Aetna in California. For more information, visit www.parallelhealth.io.

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