404 DAY! WEEKEND 2026 RECAP: CELEBRATING ATLANTA’S CULTURE, COMMUNITY, and SAFETY

404 Day! Collective and United Way of Greater Atlanta (photo credit Trey Norwood) The 404 Collective receives Proclamation from City of Atlanta (photo credit: Bob Mackey)

The 404 Collective Successfully Celebrates the Spirit of Atlanta and Everything It Represents

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 404 Day! Weekend 2026 delivered four days of intentional celebration, civic pride, and community impact across Atlanta, safely uniting thousands of residents, leaders, and creatives in honor of the culture that defines the city.Led by The 404 Collective , composed of Butter.ATL, Atlanta Influences Everything, Trap Music Museum, and Finish First, the weekend’s official schedule of events was fully sanctioned by the City of Atlanta and supported by Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration. For more than five years, The 404 Collective has produced 404 Day! celebrations that are consistently incident-free, placing safety, community, and intentional programming at the forefront.Official 404 Day! Weekend 2026 Events:Thursday, April 2:- 3rd Annual 404 Fund Scholarship Gala at Monday Night Garage, hosted by news correspondent Jonathan Martin, raised over $75,000 for organizations including AIDS Healthcare Foundation, AUC Consortium, and United Way.Friday, April 3:- 404 Day! At City Hall where the Collective received a proclamation that declares them as “404 Day! Weekend Leaders” and paused for a moment of reflection honoring Martin Luther King Jr who passed on April 4, 1968.- FROM 404 With LOVE (Rooftop Edition) at Retreat by The Gathering Spot drew over 3,000 RSVPs, celebrating influential voices including Lynae Vanee, Deante Kyle, SinceThe80s, Provi Fulp, and Thabiti Stephens.Saturday, April 4 – Official 404 Day:- Run Atlanta 404 Day! 5K at Underground Atlanta promoted health, wellness, and unity.- 2nd Annual 404 Day! Parade transformed Downtown Atlanta with over 4,000 attendees, featuring V103, Georgia Tech, Atlanta Housing, Urban League of Greater Atlanta Young Professionals, Tri-Cities High School, and more. This year’s grand marshals were Mayor Andre Dickens, Da Brat and Judy Dupart, Pastor Troy, and Organized Noize.- 404 Day! Weekend Block Party at Underground Atlanta showcased local vendors, live music from DJ Smart and DJ Wally Sparks, and a live taping of 2 Live Stews with Brandon Butler. The event also featured the 404 Day! Soccer Experience Presented by United Way Greater Atlanta, along with a special appearance by Bankroll Ni, who was joined by Mayor Andre Dickens during her performance of the TikTok viral song “I’m So ATL.”- 404 Day! Weekend Celebration & Night Party at 9:00 PM, presented by DTLR and Hennessy, closed the day with a curated nightlife experience celebrating Atlanta’s culture, community, and creativity.While the Collective celebrates the success of the official weekend, they extend heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those affected by the unfortunate incident at Piedmont Park, emphasizing that this event was separate from the independently produced, permitted, and City-supported 404 Day! Weekend 2026 activities.“404 Day! has always been about celebrating the heartbeat of our city and its people,” said representatives of The 404 Collective. “This year, we again demonstrated what’s possible when culture, community, and leadership align with intention, safely and responsibly.”With continued support from partners including The Athletes Foot (TAF), Discover Atlanta (UATL), Grady Health System, Delta Community Credit Union, Atlanta Falcons, MARTA, United Way, 100 Black Men of America, DTLR, Hot 107.9, V-103, Tito’s, Midtown Social, The Doux, The Atlanta Beltline, WABE, Underground Atlanta, and more, 404 Day! Weekend 2026 further solidified its place as one of the city’s most impactful cultural celebrations.As the city looks ahead, The 404 Collective remains dedicated to growing 404 Day! as an incident free, intentional, and impactful platform for Atlanta’s community and culture.For media inquiries, please contact:Carcelia Ivory | Phone: (470) 358-0497 | Email: carcelia@blckivorymedia.com

The 404 Fund Scholarship Gala 2026

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