Fuel Design launches website workshop after 24 years helping businesses build websites that convert

Fuel Design launches a practical website workshop to help small business owners build professional websites with confidence.

We see a lot of business owners struggling to get a professional website in place for their business. They are willing to put in the time and effort, but they often do not know where to start” — Jason Carr

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auckland digital agency Fuel Design is launching a new hands-on workshop designed to help small business owners build their own professional websites, drawing on more than two decades of experience in what makes websites succeed online.The new programme, Learn to Build Your Own Professional Website, has been created for business owners who are willing to put in the time and effort to build their online presence, but often do not know where to start.Delivered through Fuel Design’s Oncord-based website workshop , the course will guide participants through the practical steps involved in planning, building, launching, and managing a real-world website for their business, without needing coding skills or a large agency budget.Fuel Design says the workshop is based on lessons learned over 24 years of helping businesses across New Zealand and Australia improve their online presence.Jason Carr says many business owners are motivated to create a website, but often struggle with the process of turning that goal into something professional and effective.“We see a lot of business owners struggling to get a professional website in place for their business. They are willing to put in the time and effort, but they often do not know where to start,” says Jason Carr.“That is why we decided to introduce a course focused on helping business owners create their own professional website in a practical, supported way.”Founded in 2002, Fuel Design has worked across a wide range of website projects, from service-based business websites through to more complex B2C and B2B eCommerce platforms. According to the agency, that experience has shown that many websites underperform not because businesses lack effort, but because they lack clarity, structure, and a clear understanding of how websites should work as business tools.“Most businesses think they need more traffic,” says Carr. “What we have learned over the years is that many already have visitors. The real issue is that their website is not converting those visitors into enquiries.”Fuel Design says the new workshop has been designed to simplify what can often feel like an overwhelming process. Rather than relying on technical jargon or complex development systems, the programme gives attendees a clear roadmap they can follow to build a website that is usable, fit for purpose, and aligned with their business goals.The workshop covers key areas including website planning, user experience fundamentals, website building, marketing and growth, AI-supported improvements, and launch preparation. Participants will also receive one-on-one guidance and support setting up their Oncord account.According to Carr, the workshop is not just about showing people how to use a platform, but helping them understand the thinking behind a website that performs.“What we have seen over the years is that people can now build a website quite easily,” Carr says. “But understanding how to structure it, how users behave, and how to guide someone towards making an enquiry is a different skillset altogether.”Fuel Design believes the programme will appeal particularly to small business owners who want more control over their website, want to reduce development costs, or want to get online faster with expert support behind them.The agency says the launch reflects a wider shift in the market, where business owners now have access to more tools than ever before, including AI-powered website features, but still need guidance to make the right decisions.“AI is making website building faster,” says Carr. “But what we have learned is that it does not replace strategy. If anything, it highlights how important good UX thinking really is.”For more information, visit Fuel Design’s website.About Fuel DesignFuel Design helps businesses create, build, and grow their online presence through website design, digital strategy, and practical business-focused solutions.

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