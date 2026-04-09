Cavallo Point Art Gallery Unveils 'Through The Fog,' a New Photographic Exhibition Illuminating the Enigma of Fog

Within The Fog by Photographer Maria Marriott Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs. Whispers of Freedom by Maria Marriott Grace In Shadows II from the series Grace Within Shadows by photographer Maria Marriott Through The Fog Exhibit at Cavallo Point Art Gallery

A collective visual journey into the Bay Area’s most iconic natural phenomenon, interpreted through the lenses of three photographic artists.

Fog has always shaped the way we see this place—sometimes obscuring, sometimes revealing. This exhibition embraces that duality.” — Leigh Vogen, Cavallo Point Art Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavallo Point Art Gallery at Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito, CA announces Through The Fog, a new group exhibition on view from March through August 2026. The show brings together the atmospheric wild horse imagery of photographer Maria Marriott with works by Bay Area photographers Christopher Erin and Todd Pickering. Each artist approaches fog—a phenomenon deeply woven into the identity of the San Francisco Bay—from a unique creative angle, inviting viewers to consider how this shifting veil shapes memory, landscape, and imagination.Marriott’s contribution serves as the exhibition’s focal point. Her featured trio from the series Within The Fog captures an extraordinary dawn encounter in the desert, where a blanket of fog transforms the terrain into something otherworldly. In these images, wild horses materialize slowly from the mist, their silhouettes emerging with a sense of quiet drama.Marriott recalls the moment as one suspended in stillness: the muted desert, the faintest movement in the haze, and then the gradual appearance of a lone stallion stepping forward through the fog. Soon after, the rest of the herd follows, making their way toward a watering hole. The resulting photographs convey awe, intimacy, and the rare magic found in the natural world’s most fleeting conditions.Beyond the central series, the exhibition includes 13 additional works drawn from Marriott’s American Wild Horse and Grace Within Shadows collections. These pieces further demonstrate her ability to portray horses not only as emblems of the American West but as emotionally expressive beings with presence and depth.Cavallo Point’s historic setting adds resonance to the exhibition’s themes. Wild horses once roamed the coastal stretches from the Golden Gate to the valleys of Paso Robles during the 18th and 19th centuries. Their forms—often glimpsed through coastal fog—became part of California’s early cultural landscape. The mustangs’ endurance and independence are featured in Marriott’s work, making the gallery a fitting venue for this exploration.“We are honored to present an exhibition that not only celebrates artistic vision but also connects deeply to the land and history surrounding Cavallo Point,” said Leigh Vogen, Director of Retail for the Cavallo Point Art Gallery. “Fog has always shaped the way we see this place—sometimes obscuring, sometimes revealing. This exhibition embraces that duality.”The works of Erin and Pickering broaden the exhibition’s scope, offering interpretations of fog as a metaphor for transition, memory, and the boundary between clarity and obscurity. Together, the artists create a multifaceted portrait of a phenomenon that is both familiar and endlessly surprising.An artist reception will take place Thursday, April 23, from 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Cavallo Point Art Gallery. Guests will have the chance to meet Maria Marriott, talk with her about the rare conditions that allowed her to capture fog‑shrouded wild horses, and learn more about her long‑term work with America’s remaining free‑roaming herds. The reception will offer a glimpse into her creative process and an opportunity to share the stories behind her most atmospheric images. RSVP to mercantile@cavallopoint.com.Exhibition Dates: March–August 2026Location: Cavallo Point Art Gallery, Cavallo Point Lodge, Sausalito, CaliforniaAbout Cavallo Point Art Gallery:Situated beside the Mercantile at Cavallo Point Lodge, the gallery highlights compelling photography and rotating exhibitions by regional artists, continuing Sausalito’s longstanding tradition as a vibrant artistic community.About Maria Marriott:Maria Marriott is an award‑winning equine photographer whose work has appeared in international publications and galleries. Her imagery is recognized for its emotional resonance and refined craftsmanship, capturing the spirit of wild horses and their enduring connection to the American landscape. Marriott’s story and artwork are featured in the forthcoming OS Films documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild , produced and directed by filmmaker Amy Maki.For inquiries about the exhibition or Cavallo Point Art Gallery, contact Leigh Vogen at leigh@cavallopoint.com.For information about Maria Marriott’s artwork, contact gallery@mariamarriott.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.