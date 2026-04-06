NEBRASKA, April 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Goding as County Court Judge in Ninth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Stacie A. Goding of Grand Island as county court judge in the Ninth Judicial District. That district consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Arthur S. Wetzel.

Goding has practiced law in central Nebraska for 20 years, most recently in her own firm, which has included handling civil and criminal cases, plus a focus on juvenile law, adoptions, and guardianships. She has chaired mental health boards in Hall, Adams and Merrick counties. Goding has also taught law classes through Doane University and Central Community College and has served on several local boards and committees.

Goding received a bachelor’s degree from Hastings College and earned her juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.