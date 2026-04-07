Classy Games Reveals Silly Suspects, a Comical, Detective, Guess-Who Game That Refuses to Behave

Wishlist Silly Suspects, a comedy, detective, guess who, murder mystery Solve silly crime in Silly Suspects. Wishlist Now Classy Games

What if solving crimes meant chasing absurd clues, interacting with quirky characters, and laughing your way to the truth? That’s the premise of Silly Suspects

Silly Suspects began as a lighthearted response to the darker tone of traditional crime stories. Something different, a comedy detective experience that is playful, relaxing, and curious” — Jamie McClenaghan, Founder & CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classy Games has announced its second title, Silly Suspects, a comical, Guess-Who detective game where players investigate ridiculous crimes in a weird, wacky, and whimsical world, uncovering the truth hidden beneath all the nonsense.

Each case introduces a cast of quirky, uncooperative characters who are not particularly interested in helping crack the case. Progress depends on winning them over, whether that means completing odd requests or solving bizarre puzzles. Once the clues start to come together, players use deduction skills to rule out suspects one by one until only the culprit remains. While the world may feel chaotic, the answers are always there for those willing to look closely.

A different take on detective gameplay

Silly Suspects takes a lighter, more playful approach to the murder mystery genre, built around absurd, millennial humor and unpredictable scenarios. Each case introduces new crimes, environments, and characters, encouraging players to explore, experiment, and enjoy the investigation rather than rush to an accusation.

By blending comedy, deduction, and AI-driven generation, the game delivers dynamic cases that feel fresh each time while remaining easy to pick up and play. Every character has their own identity, history, and biography. The title reflects Classy Games’ focus on accessible, highly replayable games that balance simplicity with depth, giving players a reason to return case after case.

Wishlist Silly Suspects on Steam

With Silly Suspects to release in 2026 players can now wishlist Silly Suspects on Steam by following https://store.steampowered.com/app/4117190/Silly_Suspects

Silly Suspects Brand Kit: https://classygames.jp.larksuite.com

- Genre: Comedy, Detective, Murder Mystery, Investigation, Guess Who

- Platform: Steam (PC), Windows

- Developer: Classy Games

About Classy Games

Classy Games is an independent game development studio creating highly replayable games designed for modern players. With a remote team spanning multiple countries, the studio focuses on accessible gameplay, playful aesthetics, and systems that encourage repeat play through competition, community engagement, and evolving content.

Media Contact

Classy Games

info@classygames.gg

Silly Suspects - Official Teaser Trailer - Silliness Begins Soon

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