Kansas Non-Profit A Million Thanks Adds Interactive Bracelets to Veteran Letter Bundles for America 250 Initiative

Limited-edition bracelets will be included in veteran letter bundles, combining handwritten support with interactive digital messages.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Million Thanks today announced a donation of 250 interactive “I Got Your Six” bracelets from ZOX, which will be included in veteran letter bundles while supplies last. This initiative is being launched in recognition of America’s 250th anniversary and will enhance the organization’s mission of delivering connection, encouragement, and support to veterans.

The first 250 veteran bundles will include the interactive bracelets, each designed to provide ongoing digital encouragement. By tapping their phone to the bracelet, veterans can access uplifting messages, extending the impact of each bundle beyond the initial delivery.

Each bundle from A Million Thanks includes 22 handwritten letters, carefully screened and assembled to provide meaningful encouragement and connection. The addition of the ZOX bracelets introduces a new layer of engagement—combining physical letters with digital access to continued support.

“These bracelets are more than just a physical item—they’re a reminder that someone is thinking about you,” said Michele Holley, Executive Director of A Million Thanks. “When paired with handwritten letters, they create a powerful experience rooted in connection, which is critical to supporting veteran mental wellness.”

As A Million Thanks continues to expand its veteran outreach efforts, this collaboration highlights a growing focus on innovative ways to strengthen connection and provide support. With a limited supply of 250 bracelets, the initiative underscores both urgency and impact.

To request a veteran bundle of veteran letters for yourself or someone else visit: amillionthanks.org/request

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About A Million Thanks

A Million Thanks is a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting active-duty, reserve, and veteran military through handwritten letters of gratitude and encouragement.

About ZOX

ZOX creates wearable reminders designed to inspire connection and positivity, combining meaningful messages with interactive technology.

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