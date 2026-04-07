Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Now an Authorized Carole Fabrics Dealer for Colorado Front Range Homeowners

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Window Treatments to Buzz About Custom Drapery

Boulder's premier window covering studio adds Carole Fabrics custom drapery, rounding out a portfolio that includes Hunter Douglas, Alta, and more.

Boulder homeowners finally have access to truly custom drapery — thousands of fabrics, handcrafted in the USA, specified and installed by a local expert who knows your home.” — Amber S. Hoffman

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder today announced it has become an authorized dealer of Carole Fabrics, one of the most respected names in custom soft window treatments in the United States. The addition of Carole Fabrics to the studio’s vendor portfolio marks a significant milestone: Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder now carries product lines spanning the full spectrum of custom window covering categories — from motorized window treatments and architectural solutions to handcrafted custom drapery and soft treatments — all available through a single locally owned, professionally staffed studio serving Boulder, Denver, and the surrounding Colorado Front Range.

The announcement positions Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder as one of the most comprehensively stocked independent window covering studios in Colorado, with authorized dealer relationships across the Hunter Douglas family of brands — including Hunter Douglas residential, Hunter Douglas Architectural for commercial projects, and Hunter Douglas Hospitality for hotels and hospitality properties — as well as Alta, part of the Custom Brands Group, and now Carole Fabrics. Together, these lines give clients access to an unmatched depth of product, fabrication quality, and design flexibility under one roof.

“When a homeowner, designer, builder, or hotel is looking for a window covering solution — whatever the scope, the style, or the complexity — we want to be the studio in Boulder that has the answer. Adding Carole Fabrics gets us there. We now carry the brands and product lines to say yes to almost any project that walks through our door, and back it up with local expertise and professional installation.”

— Amber Hoffman, Owner, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder

A Complete Window Covering Portfolio for Every Client Type

What distinguishes Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder from other window treatment retailers and studios in the Colorado market is the breadth of its authorized vendor relationships — and the fact that every product line it carries is backed by professional measurement, project management, and certified installation.

Here is a full picture of what the studio now offers:

Hunter Douglas Residential: The industry’s most recognized name in custom window treatments for the home. Hunter Douglas offers the full range of window treatment categories including cellular shades, roller shades, Roman shades, wood and faux wood blinds, shutters, and the PowerView Automation motorization system, which integrates with leading smart home platforms including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Control4.

Hunter Douglas Architectural: Purpose-built for commercial environments including office buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and multi-unit residential projects. Hunter Douglas Architectural products are specified for projects that require commercial-grade performance, architectural precision, and large-scale fabrication.

Hunter Douglas Hospitality for Hotels and Hospitality Properties: A dedicated product line engineered for the demands of the hotel and hospitality sector, including guest rooms, lobbies, restaurants, and event spaces. Hunter Douglas Hospitality solutions are designed for durability, aesthetic consistency across large installs, and compliance with commercial fire and safety standards. Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder has applied this expertise locally, most recently completing the installation of motorized roller solar shades for the restaurant and lobby bar at the Limelight Hotel Boulder on the University of Colorado campus — a project that required precision specification, motorization integration, and coordinated installation across multiple high-traffic hospitality spaces.

Alta Custom Blinds and Shades: Alta is a design-forward custom window covering brand offering a curated line of blinds, shades, and shutters with an emphasis on on-trend aesthetics and accessible price points. Alta is part of the Custom Brands Group and gives Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder an additional tier of product to serve clients seeking quality custom treatments across a range of budget parameters.

Carole Fabrics — Custom Soft Window Treatments: A nationally recognized manufacturer of handcrafted custom drapery and soft treatments, serving the interior design trade for more than 65 years. All Carole Fabrics products are made in the USA to exact client specifications, with access to more than 5,000 decorative fabrics across traditional, transitional, and contemporary aesthetics. Carole Fabrics is known throughout the trade for superior craftsmanship, trend-forward fabric collections, and some of the fastest turnaround times in the custom soft treatment industry.

What Carole Fabrics Adds to the Portfolio

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder has long offered a comprehensive range of custom window coverings, including blinds, shades, shutters, and soft treatments such as drapery and Roman shades through Springs Window Fashions brands Graber and Horizons. They also carry a full line of motorized window treatments.

Becoming an authorized Carole Fabrics dealer significantly expands that soft treatment capability — adding more than 4,000 additional decorative fabrics to the studio's existing soft treatment offering and giving clients access to one of the most respected custom drapery workrooms in the country. For interior designers and clients who have come to rely on Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder for motorized window coverings, commercial specifications, and hospitality projects, the Carole Fabrics addition means that same trusted local relationship now extends to a dramatically deeper and more design-forward soft treatment library.

Through its Carole Fabrics dealership, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder now offers and expanded selection of the following custom soft treatment categories for Boulder County and Front Range homeowners:

• Custom drapery in a full range of pleated styles — including pinch pleat, goblet pleat, and the modern Olivia Pleat — as well as non-pleated and Ripplefold panels, all handcrafted to exact measurements

• Soft roman shades engineered for light filtering, privacy, and blackout applications across a range of fabric weights and opacity levels

• Top treatments including cornices, board-mounted and rod-mounted valances, and swags to complete a fully layered window design

• Custom pillows fabricated from Carole Fabrics’ decorative fabric library for a cohesive, designer-specified interior

• Coordinating trimmings — cords, tapes, and fringes — to finish and elevate any custom drapery application

• Premium drapery hardware from Carole’s extensive hardware collection, including a wide range of finishes suited to both classic and contemporary interiors

Who Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Serves

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder serves four primary client categories across the Boulder and Denver Metro market, and the expanded vendor portfolio directly strengthens the studio’s ability to deliver for each one:

Homeowners: Residential clients across Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Longmont, Broomfield, and the Denver Metro area can now access the full spectrum of custom window treatments — from motorized smart shades to handcrafted custom drapery — through a single in-home consultation and installation process.

Interior Designers: Trade professionals working in the Boulder and Denver Metro market now have a locally owned studio that can handle both hard and soft treatment specifications on the same project, eliminating the need to manage multiple workroom and vendor relationships. Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder works with designers on a trade basis and serves as the single point of accountability from fabric selection through professional installation.

Builders and Contractors: Custom home builders and general contractors working in the Colorado Front Range market can leverage the studio’s commercial-grade product lines and volume project experience for new construction and major renovation projects requiring window treatments across multiple units or rooms.

Hospitality and Commercial Clients: Hotels, restaurants, office buildings, healthcare facilities, and multi-unit residential properties in the Boulder and Denver area can access Hunter Douglas Hospitality and Hunter Douglas Architectural product lines alongside Carole Fabrics custom soft treatments — making Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder one of the few Colorado studios capable of delivering a complete, specification-grade window treatment solution for complex commercial and hospitality projects.

Why Local Expertise Matters in Custom Window Coverings

Custom window treatments — particularly at the level of quality represented by the brands Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder carries — are not commodity purchases. Every project requires precise measurement, informed product selection, and professional installation to perform as specified and look as intended. The consequences of an error at any stage of that process are measured in wasted materials, failed aesthetics, and costly corrections.

What Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder provides, alongside its product portfolio, is the local operational infrastructure to execute at a high level: in-home consultations with knowledgeable staff, professional measuring by trained technicians, and certified installation backed by the manufacturer warranties and service relationships that come with authorized dealership status. For clients investing in premium custom window treatments — whether a single statement drapery panel or a full-building commercial specification — that infrastructure is as important as the product itself.

Homeowners, interior designers, builders, and commercial or hospitality clients interested in scheduling a consultation or learning more about Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder’s full product portfolio are invited to reach out directly. Contact owner Amber Hoffman at amber@bumblebeeblinds.com or visit bumblebeeblindsofboulder.com to explore the full range of window covering solutions available.

About Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder is a locally owned and operated window coverings studio serving Boulder, Denver, and the surrounding Colorado Front Range. The studio is an authorized dealer for Hunter Douglas residential, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Hunter Douglas Hospitality, Alta, and Carole Fabrics — offering one of the most comprehensive custom window treatment portfolios available from a single independent studio in Colorado. Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder serves homeowners, interior designers, builders, and commercial and hospitality clients with professional in-home consultations, precision measuring, and certified installation. All products are custom-fabricated to specification and backed by manufacturer warranties and ongoing service support.

About Carole Fabrics

Carole Fabrics is a nationally recognized manufacturer of custom soft window treatments with more than 65 years of service to the interior design trade. All Carole Fabrics products are handcrafted in the USA with an extensive collection of decorative fabrics, trimmings, and hardware spanning traditional, transitional, and contemporary styles. Carole Fabrics is known throughout the trade for superior craftsmanship, trend-forward fabric introductions, and industry-leading turnaround times. Carole Fabrics is part of the Hunter Douglas family of brands. Learn more at carolefabrics.com.

Custom Drapery for your Boulder Home

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