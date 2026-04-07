Chattanooga Entrepreneur Paints His Mark on the City’s First Hyatt Hotel

Alejandro Caraballo, Founder of Dream Team Finishes, on-site at Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga holding a bucket of Dream Cream — his proprietary commercial paint, made in Tennessee.

A local Cuban-American founder finished every surface of the city's first Hyatt — with a Tennessee-made paint product he developed himself.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga Downtown opened its doors on March 31, 2026, it marked a milestone for the Scenic City: the first hotel on Main Street, and the first Hyatt-branded property in Chattanooga’s history. Behind its walls is a local story most guests will never know — every painted surface in the 123-room hotel, from guest rooms and corridors to the lobby and exterior facade, was finished by a Chattanooga company founded by a Cuban-American man who lives just steps away.Alejandro Caraballo, founder of Dream Team Finishes (dreamteam.build), has spent years building a commercial finishing company that lands contracts on the region’s most high-profile hotel projects. The Caption by Hyatt is his most visible yet — and the most personal.“I live downtown, so this one hits different,” Caraballo said. “Every time I walk past that building, I know what’s inside those walls.”From Every Room to the RooftopDream Team Finishes handled the full interior and exterior paint scope of the property — all 123 guest rooms, corridors, trims, and two-tone accent walls throughout. The team also installed custom mural wall coverings in the lobby and bathrooms, designed in collaboration with the Caption by Hyatt team to reflect the character of Chattanooga’s Southside neighborhood. The project required precision across every floor of the building and was completed on schedule ahead of the March 31 grand opening.A Tennessee-Made Product, Now in a Hyatt HotelWhat sets this project apart isn’t just the scale — it’s what’s in the bucket. Throughout the Caption by Hyatt, Dream Team used Dream Cream, Caraballo’s own proprietary commercial paint product. A high-build, two-coat formula engineered for commercial properties, Dream Cream is manufactured in Tennessee and sold at dreamteam.build/innovation.The Caption by Hyatt joins a growing list of Chattanooga’s most notable new hotels where Dream Cream has been applied — including The Waymark Hotel, Fairfield Inn, The Historic (Church on Main), Little Coyote, and the Dual Brand Holiday Inn Suites & Candlewood Suites.“I live downtown and am genuinely excited to have a property like Caption by Hyatt on Main Street. Working with their team was exceptional — they trusted us to create a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that reflects the spirit of Chattanooga’s Southside. Seeing our work, and our product, become part of Chattanooga’s first Hyatt and hotel on Main Street is something I’m incredibly proud of.”— Alejandro Caraballo, Founder, Dream Team FinishesAbout Dream Team FinishesDream Team Finishes is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based commercial finishing company specializing in interior and exterior paint, wall coverings, and custom installations for hospitality and commercial properties. Founded by Cuban-American Alejandro Caraballo, the company has completed work on some of the region’s most notable hospitality projects, including The Waymark Hotel, The Historic (Church on Main), Little Coyote, the Dual Brand Holiday Inn Suites & Candlewood Suites, and Hyatt Studios Jacksonville. Dream Team Finishes also produces Dream Cream, a proprietary high-build commercial paint made in Tennessee.

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