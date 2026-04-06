Westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Nānākuli expected to reopen for afternoon commute on April 6, 2026

Main, News Posted on Apr 6, 2026 in Highways News

Over 1,200 Vehicles Used Kolekole Emergency Route for Morning Commute

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that both westbound lanes of Farrington Highway between Piliokahi Avenue and Pohakunui Avenue are expected to open in time for the afternoon commute starting at 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2026. Multiple lanes were closed on Sunday, April 5, as the City and County of Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) conducted emergency work on a broken 24-inch water main.

Motorists heading eastbound on Farrington Highway will continue to be detoured at the highway’s intersection with Laumania Avenue, to Pohakunui Avenue where they can reenter the Honolulu/eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway. Paving of the eastbound lanes will be completed before the morning commute on Tuesday, April 7.

HDOT extends a special mahalo to Captain Samuel White, commander of Navy Region Hawai‘i, and Colonel Rachel Sullivan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i, for their leadership and support in opening the Kolekole pass emergency route for drivers heading out from the Wai‘anae Coast Monday morning. Over 1,200 vehicles used the emergency route between Nānākuli and Schofield Barracks.

HDOT will update the public when permanent repaving of the section of Farrington Highway between Piliokahi Avenue and Pohakunui Avenue is scheduled.

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