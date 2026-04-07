MASQUERADE: A Gen Z Love Story in a World Built on Online Identity

A modern romantic drama examining identity, authenticity, and relationships shaped by social media culture and online personas.

MASQUERADE reflects the reality of how younger audiences navigate identity and relationships in a digital-first world” — Jeff Porter Co-Ceo of Porter+Craig Film and Media

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution announces the North American digital release of MASQUERADE , a contemporary romantic drama written and directed by Justin Williams. The film will debut across major transactional and cable platforms including Fandango at Home (Vudu), Amazon, Cox, and Spectrum beginning April 2026.MASQUERADE delivers a sharp and culturally relevant look at modern relationships shaped by digital identity and social pressure. Grounded in Gen Z culture, the film examines how authenticity, perception, and connection are increasingly influenced by curated online personas.The story follows Bryson Wilson, a charismatic yet insecure high school senior who adopts the online identity of a popular athlete to navigate social acceptance and romantic attention. As his fabricated identity begins to intersect with real-world consequences, Bryson is forced to confront the cost of living behind a persona. The arrival of a confident new transfer student accelerates this unraveling, turning a calculated decision into a deeply personal reckoning.The film stars Ronson J. Hawkins, Xavier Alvarado, Zarmauni Deal, Gloria Prince, Alexis Samone, Mehgan James, Chiderah Uzowulu, Jaron Markeece, and Andre Dante Mitchell.MASQUERADE is written and directed by Justin Williams, with a screenplay by Williams and Arian Helm. Producers include Mike Evans, Remus Bulmer, and Brian Allen. Cinematography is by Russell Reed, with editing by Malcolm Dwain Carter and an original score by David “7evintheproducer” Metoyer Jr.Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution continues to expand its slate of culturally relevant independent films, with MASQUERADE representing a focused effort to connect with younger audiences through grounded, character-driven storytelling and wide digital accessibility.MASQUERADE will be available for digital purchase and rental across major platforms beginning April 2026, with additional release windows to follow.

Masquerade Official Trailer

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