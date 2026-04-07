MASQUERADE: A Gen Z Love Story in a World Built on Online Identity
A modern romantic drama examining identity, authenticity, and relationships shaped by social media culture and online personas.
MASQUERADE delivers a sharp and culturally relevant look at modern relationships shaped by digital identity and social pressure. Grounded in Gen Z culture, the film examines how authenticity, perception, and connection are increasingly influenced by curated online personas.
The story follows Bryson Wilson, a charismatic yet insecure high school senior who adopts the online identity of a popular athlete to navigate social acceptance and romantic attention. As his fabricated identity begins to intersect with real-world consequences, Bryson is forced to confront the cost of living behind a persona. The arrival of a confident new transfer student accelerates this unraveling, turning a calculated decision into a deeply personal reckoning.
The film stars Ronson J. Hawkins, Xavier Alvarado, Zarmauni Deal, Gloria Prince, Alexis Samone, Mehgan James, Chiderah Uzowulu, Jaron Markeece, and Andre Dante Mitchell.
MASQUERADE is written and directed by Justin Williams, with a screenplay by Williams and Arian Helm. Producers include Mike Evans, Remus Bulmer, and Brian Allen. Cinematography is by Russell Reed, with editing by Malcolm Dwain Carter and an original score by David “7evintheproducer” Metoyer Jr.
Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution continues to expand its slate of culturally relevant independent films, with MASQUERADE representing a focused effort to connect with younger audiences through grounded, character-driven storytelling and wide digital accessibility.
MASQUERADE will be available for digital purchase and rental across major platforms beginning April 2026, with additional release windows to follow.
Jeff Porter
Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution
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Masquerade Official Trailer
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