Kinetic Wins Multiple Honors, Celebrating the People Behind Innovation in Workers’ Compensation Insurance

Adam Price, CEO of Kinetic Insurance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic , the tech-first workers’ compensation MGA, today announced that the company and three of its employees have been honored with prestigious insurance industry and leadership awards and finalist nods. These honors underscore Kinetic’s mission to move beyond traditional insurance models in claims and underwriting to ensure safer workplaces while controlling the costs of workers’ compensation claims.Leading the Future of Claims and Underwriting: PC360 Award Winner and RISE FinalistsKinetic’s industry-leading technology is fueled by a team of visionary claims and underwriting leaders who have been recognized for their excellence in the field.• Malika Heebner, Senior Claims Specialist, has been named a PC360 Future Claims Leader. Heebner’s focus on the injured worker's journey and her dedication to compassionate, efficient return-to-work strategies represent the gold standard of Kinetic’s claims philosophy.• Bonnie McCaig, Director of Claims, is a finalist for the 2026 PC360 Insurance Luminaries Claims Leader of the Year (MGA). Under McCaig’s leadership, Kinetic has redefined the claims experience by leveraging data-driven insights to reduce friction and improve outcomes for both employers and employees.• Gunnar Reinig, Portfolio Underwriter, was named to the RISE “35 Under 35” Class of 2026. This honor recognizes the industry’s top rising stars who are taking initiative to shape the future of insurance through innovation and leadership.• Michelle Carter, Chief Underwriting Officer, is a finalist for the RISE 2026 Mentor of the Year, recognizing “exceptional leaders in the insurance industry who have dedicated themselves to guiding and nurturing the next generation of talent.”Company-Wide ExcellenceIn addition to the individual honors, Kinetic itself has been named a finalist for the 2026 PC360 Insurance Luminaries in the MGA of the Year category. Kinetic’s unique model integrates tech-driven injury prevention, return-to-work, and claims management. Organizations that leverage Kinetic's tech-enabled return-to-work program, for appropriate claims, reduce indemnity costs of those claims by more than 70% while accelerating return-to-work timelines by almost 40%.“At Kinetic, our technology is the tool, but our people are the heartbeat that drives the innovation and growth,” said Adam Price, CEO of Kinetic. “We’re proud of Malika, Bonnie, and Gunnar for their achievements. Their recognition is a testament to the culture we’ve worked hard to build. We've built a team of insurance experts dedicated to empowering customers to protect their people, reduce workers' compensation costs, improve morale, and foster a culture of safety.”Continuing to Lead the IndustryThe recent honors build on a foundation of ongoing excellence. Michelle Carter, Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) at Kinetic, was named a 2025 Women in Insurance Leadership honoree by Digital Insurance . Cam Roach, Underwriting Manager, Strategic Accounts, earned a spot on the RISE “35 Under 35” Class of 2025.By combining a tech-first approach with the industry's most forward-thinking professionals, Kinetic has leapt to the forefront of the MGA space, delivering a modern workers' compensation insurance experience that prioritizes safety, transparency, and human-centric claims handling.About Kinetic InsuranceKinetic is a tech-first Managing General Agent (MGA) focused on leveraging AI-driven technology and expert human support to transform workers' compensation claims management. By utilizing data to create actionable steps from the moment of injury through closure, Kinetic works to reduce workplace injuries, streamline the claims process, and lower premiums for businesses. For more information, visit kineticcomp.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.